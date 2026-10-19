The Best High Noon Tequila Seltzer Flavor Is Anything But Basic

Hard seltzers and canned cocktails are often the most popular adult beverage option on shelves. They're about as convenient as it gets — no buying separate ingredients or taking the time to mix them up, just crack open a can — and they come in approachable, delicious flavors. High Noon is one of the top hard seltzer brands while simultaneously being a ready-to-drink cocktail brand considering it mixes a spirit with sparkling water and fruit flavors. High Noon started with vodka, but agave spirit fans know the brand launched Tequila Seltzer in 2023. The lineup is a dream for anyone who wants a refreshing beverage with a buzz, but some flavors are better than others. So, we ranked the six High Noon Tequila Seltzer varieties.

The winner was Passionfruit thanks to High Noon nailing the taste of real passionfruit. It's not just sweet, it's balanced with acidity that brightens the entire seltzer. You get that sweet, sunny tropical quality, then a pleasant, subtle tartness blossoms. Together with this beverage's effervescence, this is supremely satisfying and thirst-quenching; plus, the overall tropical vibe is a natural match for tequila. In fact, Passionfruit even beats out High Noon's Lime, which is a great take on an iconic pairing. This is thanks to passionfruit being a touch more exciting of a flavor. Blood Orange is also an interesting variety, but the flavor's a bit intense for easy sipping; Strawberry is fun in theory, too, but just doesn't go with tequila.