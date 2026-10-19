The Best High Noon Tequila Seltzer Flavor Is Anything But Basic
Hard seltzers and canned cocktails are often the most popular adult beverage option on shelves. They're about as convenient as it gets — no buying separate ingredients or taking the time to mix them up, just crack open a can — and they come in approachable, delicious flavors. High Noon is one of the top hard seltzer brands while simultaneously being a ready-to-drink cocktail brand considering it mixes a spirit with sparkling water and fruit flavors. High Noon started with vodka, but agave spirit fans know the brand launched Tequila Seltzer in 2023. The lineup is a dream for anyone who wants a refreshing beverage with a buzz, but some flavors are better than others. So, we ranked the six High Noon Tequila Seltzer varieties.
The winner was Passionfruit thanks to High Noon nailing the taste of real passionfruit. It's not just sweet, it's balanced with acidity that brightens the entire seltzer. You get that sweet, sunny tropical quality, then a pleasant, subtle tartness blossoms. Together with this beverage's effervescence, this is supremely satisfying and thirst-quenching; plus, the overall tropical vibe is a natural match for tequila. In fact, Passionfruit even beats out High Noon's Lime, which is a great take on an iconic pairing. This is thanks to passionfruit being a touch more exciting of a flavor. Blood Orange is also an interesting variety, but the flavor's a bit intense for easy sipping; Strawberry is fun in theory, too, but just doesn't go with tequila.
Reviews and pairing ideas for High Noon Passionfruit
Plenty of imbibers are already picking High Noon for their entertaining plans, considering it's one of the most popular canned cocktail brands. But Passionfruit Tequila Seltzer in particular should be the variety shoppers choose for a reliable burst of flavor.
On Target's website, shoppers write that Passionfruit is their favorite flavor, and the flavor earned a score of 87 with professional reviewers on Wine Enthusiast. While some disagree — YouTube reviewers Salty & Strong actually prefer the strawberry and lime varieties — we think passionfruit is the winner if you're looking for a balance of unique and easy-drinking.
When enjoying High Noon Passionfruit, you can keep it as casual or as elevated as you want. Simple cans are great on the go, like at the beach or on a hike, but you can also take advantage of their crowd-pleasing appeal when hosting a party. Try serving them in highball glasses and garnish with fresh basil leaves. When thinking about food pairings, consider what both a tropical-sweet kick and an acidity punch would complement. This seltzer would be delicious with tacos al pastor, cutting the pork's fattiness and matching its bright pineapple. It's also a light and lovely match to fish tacos or other whitefish or shellfish. For dessert, embrace the tropical flavors and temper the passionfruit's acidity with sweet coconut dessert options like cake or custard pie.