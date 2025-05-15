This Popular Hard Seltzer Brand Is Absolutely Worth The Hype

Nowadays, it seems like just about every brand is jumping on the hard seltzer bandwagon to tout its version as the absolute best. The mix of a light, bubbly beverage with a potent punch makes these canned cocktails a highly sought-after refreshment. With a number of popular hard seltzer brands to choose from, one floats high above the rest. Knowing the key difference between hard seltzer and beer comes down to variations in ingredients and the brewing and fermentation processes, you might be surprised to find out that Tasting Table ranked a hard seltzer hailing from a popular beer brand as the all-time number one. Corona Refresca Hard Tropical Punch took the top spot in Tasting Table's estimations for bearing a unique and balanced flavor with an impossibly smooth finish.

Looking at all aspects of what makes a hard seltzer so good, this offering from Corona hits all the marks. With four fantastic choices that include mango, guava, pineapple, and passionfruit, these tropical punch-inspired hard seltzers recall the ancient roots of Mexico's agua fresca drink in a style suited to modern sensibilities. Per Tasting Table, the respective fruit flavors of each drink really shine through both by scent at first open and then with every satisfying sip thereafter. And, at 4.5% ABV, they can be sipped slowly and enjoyed responsibly without an overwhelming alcoholic taste.