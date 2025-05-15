This Popular Hard Seltzer Brand Is Absolutely Worth The Hype
Nowadays, it seems like just about every brand is jumping on the hard seltzer bandwagon to tout its version as the absolute best. The mix of a light, bubbly beverage with a potent punch makes these canned cocktails a highly sought-after refreshment. With a number of popular hard seltzer brands to choose from, one floats high above the rest. Knowing the key difference between hard seltzer and beer comes down to variations in ingredients and the brewing and fermentation processes, you might be surprised to find out that Tasting Table ranked a hard seltzer hailing from a popular beer brand as the all-time number one. Corona Refresca Hard Tropical Punch took the top spot in Tasting Table's estimations for bearing a unique and balanced flavor with an impossibly smooth finish.
Looking at all aspects of what makes a hard seltzer so good, this offering from Corona hits all the marks. With four fantastic choices that include mango, guava, pineapple, and passionfruit, these tropical punch-inspired hard seltzers recall the ancient roots of Mexico's agua fresca drink in a style suited to modern sensibilities. Per Tasting Table, the respective fruit flavors of each drink really shine through both by scent at first open and then with every satisfying sip thereafter. And, at 4.5% ABV, they can be sipped slowly and enjoyed responsibly without an overwhelming alcoholic taste.
What makes Corona Refresca so good?
Echoing the effervescent praise from Tasting Table, a large number of reviews for Corona Refresca hard seltzer emphasize the phenomenal flavors, indicating that the bold tropical taste is what makes these canned drinks stand out above the rest. Big fruit flavor that doesn't drown in saccharine sweetness is the hallmark of any hard seltzer worth its place in your bar fridge. Further, the variety pack allows you to sample from several different flavors to find which best suits your preferences.
Perfect in a party setting to beat the seasonal heat, imagine these colorful beauties chilling in an ice bucket, ready to refresh. Let the tropical flavors inspire complementary dishes like a bowl of chips and a bright pineapple salsa or a tray of al pastor tacos. Try sipping a mango-flavored Corona Refresca Hard Tropical Punch alongside some fresh-off-the-grill mango chunks or pair a passion fruit-flavored hard seltzer with a Brazilian-inspired passion fruit mousse. The possibilities are endless, provided you imbibe responsibly.