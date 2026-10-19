One Of The Highest-Rated Budget Bourbons Is Also Ideal For Beginners
You don't have to spend big bucks on great bourbon. In fact, there are times when a hefty price tag doesn't equal a delicious drink — and those bottles should be left on the shelf. If you're new to bourbon, the huge range of choices make it hard to know where to start, but we figured a bourbon expert would be able to point us in the right direction. We asked Chris Blatner — an executive bourbon steward, as well as executive director at Bourbon Charity — to help bourbon beginners get started.
"Jim Beam Black 7 Year is one of my favorite recommendations for someone getting into bourbon," Blatner advises. "It's affordable, approachable, and offers a great example of what a well-aged Kentucky bourbon should taste like." He's not the only one — reviews consistently grade this bourbon over 80/100. It's a solid combination of good flavor and an approachable price point. "The seven years of aging give it enough depth and character to be interesting without overwhelming someone who's still developing their palate," he adds. "It's also a great reminder that you don't need to spend a lot of money to get quality bourbon." Jim Beam Black 7 Year can typically be found for around $30 for a standard 750mL bottle.
What makes this bourbon such a great starting point?
With so many other choices on the shelf, why is Jim Beam Black 7 Year one of the best bourbons for beginners. "Jim Beam Black gives beginners a solid reference point for understanding bourbon's core flavors," he notes. "Once you recognize the caramel, vanilla, oak, and spice, you can start exploring how different mash bills, aging techniques, and proofs change those characteristics." Having a basic understanding of the nuances is a great bourbon tasting tip, and gives you the foundation to explore different producers and techniques. Blatner continues, "It's much easier to appreciate what makes a wheated bourbon or a high-rye bourbon different when you have a good understanding of the traditional bourbon profile first."
As you're sipping Jim Beam Black 7 Year, here's what to look for: ""You'll find classic bourbon notes of caramel, vanilla, toasted oak, and baking spice, with a little nuttiness that's characteristic of Jim Beam's flavor profile," Blatner explains. Start with a neat pour before you start mixing drinks, giving you a chance to discover those flavors before other ingredients get involved. "It also holds up well over ice or in a classic old fashioned or Manhattan," Blatner notes. "It's a versatile bourbon that doesn't require a special occasion or a particular way of drinking it."