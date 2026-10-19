One Of The Highest-Rated Budget Bourbons Is Also Ideal For Beginners

You don't have to spend big bucks on great bourbon. In fact, there are times when a hefty price tag doesn't equal a delicious drink — and those bottles should be left on the shelf. If you're new to bourbon, the huge range of choices make it hard to know where to start, but we figured a bourbon expert would be able to point us in the right direction. We asked Chris Blatner — an executive bourbon steward, as well as executive director at Bourbon Charity — to help bourbon beginners get started.

"Jim Beam Black 7 Year is one of my favorite recommendations for someone getting into bourbon," Blatner advises. "It's affordable, approachable, and offers a great example of what a well-aged Kentucky bourbon should taste like." He's not the only one — reviews consistently grade this bourbon over 80/100. It's a solid combination of good flavor and an approachable price point. "The seven years of aging give it enough depth and character to be interesting without overwhelming someone who's still developing their palate," he adds. "It's also a great reminder that you don't need to spend a lot of money to get quality bourbon." Jim Beam Black 7 Year can typically be found for around $30 for a standard 750mL bottle.