Potato Salad Gets A Gourmet Twist With One Jarred Italian Addition

"Potato salad" and "gourmet" don't usually go together in the same sentence. More often than not, this dish is the embodiment of reliable comfort, something you have come to expect for an easy, familiar homemade meal. With a jar of Italian sun-dried tomatoes, this all changes. The one-ingredient upgrade brings restaurant-worthy flavors right to the dining table, one forkful of potato salad at a time.

Hailing from sun-soaked southern Italy, sun-dried tomatoes bring a vibrant burst of sweet-tart intensity to every dish they join. The oil-packed jarred variety offers herby, garlicky complexity that's perfect for enhancing your potato salad. Every bite is as lively as ever when you've got those chewy-soft tomatoes cutting through the tangy, rich base, creating utterly sophisticated layers of flavor. And while Italian-imported sun-dried tomatoes are perfect for this, no need to seek them out. Varieties from other Mediterranean regions, California, Turkiye, or even a homemade jar of sun-dried tomatoes packed in olive oil will effortlessly do the trick.

Just drain away the oil, thinly slice the tomatoes, and stir them into your salad dressing. Alternatively, you can mix the oil straight into the dressing for a stronger acidic edge, while the (drained) tomatoes are tossed with the potatoes and other veggies. Maybe even forego the mayo and make a vinaigrette by mixing the oil with garlic and vinegar. However, be mindful of the salt amount since the tomatoes are already quite salty.