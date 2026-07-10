Outshine Plain Old Potato Salad By Adding This Staple Italian Sauce

Somewhere in the background of every hearty meal you've ever had, there's probably a bowl of potato salad, half-eaten and half-forgotten. There's an unchanging plainness to this dish that has made it a severely overlooked item on the menu. It's a good thing there are always ingredients you can use to elevate potato salad, and sometimes, this dish is just one Italian addition away from becoming memorable and exciting. We're talking about none other than pesto — the classic sauce that works miracles on everything it touches.

You can do a lot with a batch of bright and fresh pesto, including mixing it into a potato salad's mayo dressing. Since both condiments carry a tangy undertone, the blend is as seamless as you'd imagine. From that same old eggy-rich monotony, your salad suddenly has a base layered with herbaceous brightness and nutty intricacies, along with the parmesan's salty richness. The basil's savory-sweet fragrance is unmistakable as it weaves itself into the potatoes' own savory taste. Garlicky nuances pop up every now and then, with a peppery aroma that fills this once-simple salad with gorgeous complexity. And if your pesto has a few squeezes of lemon, get ready to also find citrusy zests illuminating the taste profile.