One Of The Disadvantages Of Using An Air Fryer Is Why Some People Are Switching To Glass Ones

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Air fryers have been steadily increasing in popularity since their introduction. While they've become America's favorite appliance, some customers are so concerned about "forever chemicals" — such as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — leaching into their food that they're switching to glass-only models. You may be wondering if your air fryer is toxic. That's why we asked Clare Andrews, the U.K.-based author of multiple air fryer cookbooks, who thinks there's at least one major benefit to switching to a glass air fryer if you're worried about PFAS.

"Using an air fryer with a glass cooking basket can help alleviate concerns about food meeting plastic or a nonstick coating, because glass is an inert cooking material and doesn't require a nonstick coating on the food-contact surface," Andrews explains. "For people who are particularly concerned about PFAS or other chemicals associated with certain nonstick coatings, a glass basket provides a simple alternative: the food is cooked in glass rather than directly against a coated surface."

Sources like Plastic Detox note that the Teflon coating of some basket-style air fryers might degrade thanks to a combination of surface area, hot air, and general friction, as well as the difficulty involved in cleaning certain baskets. Still, it's important to note that while some health experts have asserted that plastics may leach into your air-fried food, it likely won't happen during average use. The notion that air fryers are intrinsically toxic, even if they include polymers or other nonstick plastics, has not been unilaterally agreed upon by experts.