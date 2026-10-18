One Simple Ordering Tip Makes Publix Chicken Tender Subs 99% Tastier

The best chicken tender subs are irresistible, with the salty, crunchy fried chicken and soft bread coming together to deliver a deeply satisfying bite. The worst ones, meanwhile, are a soggy, flavorless mess. The deli section at Publix is renowned for its sandwiches, but its chicken tender sub can be a bit hit-or-miss. But there's one simple ordering tip that makes it 99% tastier, and that's asking for the fried chicken to be tossed in a sauce.

Tossing chicken tenders in sauce was one of our five ordering tips to help you build the perfect Publix sub. The menu itself has a few options, including a sweet and spicy chicken tender sub that features sriracha sauce, a hot honey chicken tender sub that has a honey and cayenne sauce, and even a chicken bacon ranch tender sub, which uses tenders drizzled with buttermilk ranch dressing. Outside of these, you can ask your server to toss the fried chicken in any of the sauces they use on the chicken wings. According to Redditors, some of the favorites are garlic parm, mild/hot Buffalo, and spicy gold barbecue.

"Imo It's not a chicken tender sub unless [it's] tossed in chipotle and ranch. Or wing sauce and ranch," one customer said on Reddit. "Just my opinion but if you haven't tossed the tenders you are missing out."