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Meatloaf is more than just a hearty and comforting dish, it's also a great platform to showcase your creativity. While the core components remain the same — ground beef, onions, garlic, ketchup, anything savory leftover in the refrigerator — there's a long list of unexpected ingredients that can go into a meatloaf. From hard-boiled eggs to quick oats, there are many ways to deliver a surprise, but if it's a bold flavor boost you're looking for, reach for a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's Barbecue Sauce.

While this isn't the most popular barbecue sauce on supermarket shelves, finishing a middling seventh when we ranked 15 popular barbeque sauce brands, it works well with meatloaf. As far as barbecue sauces go, Sweet Baby Ray's is on the sweeter side, with a hint of smokiness, and just the right amount of vinegar. And while it didn't win any points for inventiveness in our rankings, there are fans online who swear by the sweet notes it adds to meatloaf. On two separate forums, people spoke of successful experiments where they switched out the ketchup for Sweet Baby Ray's.

"Sweet Baby Ray's added [in the] last 15 minutes as a glaze is awesome," one cook said on Smoking Meat Forums. On a pipes magazine thread, one cook said they used it as a ketchup substitute, noting that "it turned out pretty amazing."