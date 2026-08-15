Forget Traditional Meatloaf: This Cowboy-Style Upgrade Makes Dinner 10X More Flavorful

More than a mere hunk of protein, meatloaf is a mighty meal that can satisfy a crowd. A classic meatloaf recipe is versatile and open to customizing with your favorite complementary ingredients for the filling and toppings. For a truly unforgettable meatloaf, give it 10x the flavor by preparing it cowboy style with the addition of barbecue sauce, cheese, and savory spices.

Leaning into the wild west flavor profile, a cowboy-style meatloaf can take on a variety of different forms. First and foremost, barbecue sauce is an absolute must. Use this as a glaze in lieu of ketchup to give your meatloaf a savory and sweet outer crust. Melty cheese is also a requisite, which you can stuff inside your meatloaf, mix into the meat, or add on top for a bubbly finishing touch.

As far as spices, take a cue from a cowboy-style compound butter and include such favorites as smoked paprika, garlic, and thyme. Add chili powder, cayenne pepper, and cumin to infuse your meatloaf with a flavor profile reminiscent of a classic wild west chili. In addition to these extra ingredients, consider how you can give your meatloaf an extra bit of cowboy-style flair in the way you assemble and cook it. A little culinary creativity will have you rootin' and tootin' in no time.