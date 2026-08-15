Forget Traditional Meatloaf: This Cowboy-Style Upgrade Makes Dinner 10X More Flavorful
More than a mere hunk of protein, meatloaf is a mighty meal that can satisfy a crowd. A classic meatloaf recipe is versatile and open to customizing with your favorite complementary ingredients for the filling and toppings. For a truly unforgettable meatloaf, give it 10x the flavor by preparing it cowboy style with the addition of barbecue sauce, cheese, and savory spices.
Leaning into the wild west flavor profile, a cowboy-style meatloaf can take on a variety of different forms. First and foremost, barbecue sauce is an absolute must. Use this as a glaze in lieu of ketchup to give your meatloaf a savory and sweet outer crust. Melty cheese is also a requisite, which you can stuff inside your meatloaf, mix into the meat, or add on top for a bubbly finishing touch.
As far as spices, take a cue from a cowboy-style compound butter and include such favorites as smoked paprika, garlic, and thyme. Add chili powder, cayenne pepper, and cumin to infuse your meatloaf with a flavor profile reminiscent of a classic wild west chili. In addition to these extra ingredients, consider how you can give your meatloaf an extra bit of cowboy-style flair in the way you assemble and cook it. A little culinary creativity will have you rootin' and tootin' in no time.
Tips for a mouthwatering cowboy-style meatloaf
With just cheese, barbecue sauce, and spices, you can easily take a standard meatloaf to new heights of great taste, but you don't have to stop there. For one, skip the beef and try venison for a meatloaf with more bite. Given this game meat's leanness, it would definitely benefit from being filled or mixed with cheese. Further, it's ideal for wrapping with bacon and dressing with barbecue sauce.
Taking the prices of beef into consideration, another way to elevate your meatloaf without breaking the bank is by supplementing the ground meat of your choice with the addition of beans. Pinto beans are an excellent option, but you can always use black beans, garbanzo beans, white beans, or any other style that suits your preferences. Canned beans are best to streamline your cooking and provide the right texture for your meatloaf.
Finally, try a layered twist on meatloaf inspired by lasagnas and casseroles. Alternate layers of mashed potatoes that you've spiced with your favorite cowboy-style seasonings and cooked meatloaf made with cheese and barbecue sauce. This will help stretch your food even farther and provide a feast fit for your entire cowboy crew. Make this meatloaf even more accessible by using turkey instead of red meat or plant-based beef. There are also dairy-free options for a cheesy cowboy-style meatloaf sans the actual cheese. However you choose to wrassle up this grub, it will surely be worthy of a spirited "yee-haw!"