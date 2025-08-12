A Layered Twist On Meatloaf You Probably Haven't Tried Yet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to choose between meatloaf and a lasagna bolognese recipe for the all-time best comfort food. Between the rich, meaty flavors and desirable textures of both, these two are classic dishes that are hard to beat. Of course, if you truly want to get the best of both worlds, you might try a hybrid dish that combines them. Try preparing your next lasagna with your favorite meatloaf ingredients for an extra-cozy offering that's sure to satisfy.

Preparing a lasagna-style meatloaf is a simple way to maximize your mealtime by making the most of a classic meatloaf recipe-based filling. Tender noodles and savory meat are perfectly matched in this new take on two traditional recipes. You can fully customize this meal to suit your preferences, taking all the tastes and textures you love best and layering them into a large-scale baked dish.

Whether you choose to use beef, pork, turkey, or even lentils in your loaf, you can take your favorite meatloaf recipe and layer it between sheets of lasagna noodles and include a generous portion of creamy ricotta or mozzarella cheese to balance everything out. For the optimal finishing touch, add a sweetened tomato glaze in place of the red sauce in a traditional lasagna. Though time-consuming to assemble, this food is hearty and built to last, making it a meal worth returning to on the regular.