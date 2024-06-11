We Asked A Chef: Do You Need To Season Ricotta When Making Lasagna?

Even if you agree with Mirabile about ricotta not needing a bunch of seasonings to layer in lasagna, there's a case for mixing in at least an egg or two. Ricotta might dry out during the cooking process, so the eggs will invite moisture into the mixture and act as a binder to hold the cheese together so it doesn't seep out of the sides when you go to slice it. If you are insistent on adding herbs or spices, do so at the same time you beat in the eggs. Easy options are Italian seasoning, garlic powder, fresh parsley, or red pepper flakes for heat. Seasonings or not, consider mixing in some grated Parmesan or shredded mozzarella cheese.

If you have extra time, layer Tasting Table's homemade ricotta cheese into lasagna for full control of the flavors in the dish. However, if you go with store-bought ricotta, Mirabile has another suggestion. "In Italy, you would never have to strain the cheese, but in America, you need to," he explains. To skirt the strainer, he suggests the brand Grande because it has a "smooth, superfine texture and a fresh, clean flavor [that] is ideal for using in lasagna and baked pasta dishes." To try ricotta in your next lasagna, consider Tasting Table's mixed mushroom lasagna or white spinach and artichoke lasagna recipes, both of which have ricotta on the ingredients list.