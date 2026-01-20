Skip The Beef And Try This Game Meat For A Meatloaf With More Bite

A nostalgic comfort food, the humble meatloaf has long been a dinnertime staple. But for those who prefer sticking to a classic meatloaf recipe, it's time to expand your horizons to the possibilities of new tastes and textures. Try a twist on the typical meat in your meatloaf by swapping in venison for your next batch.

Venison, also known as deer meat, is a uniquely flavored wild game that would make an ideal meat swap for the base of a meatloaf. Depending on your specific location, venison may also be cheaper than beef. Additionally, when it comes to nutritional value, venison is generally leaner than beef with a higher protein content.

Taste-wise, venison is especially lean with an underlying richness and earthy flavor that's directly related to the deer's predominantly herbivore diet. Some call the taste and texture gamey; however, this also depends on your cooking method. For a meatloaf, which itself usually includes an addition of breadcrumbs and other ingredients to act as binders and provide moisture, it's easy to swap in ground venison and supplement its lack of fat with your choice of ingredients.