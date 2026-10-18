Whirlpool Owns Amana – So What's The Actual Difference?
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Whirlpool is a household name in household appliances. While many U.S. consumers know the brand, they may not be aware that the Whirlpool Corporation actually owns many other popular labels, including Amana, which it acquired in 2006. Amana is often positioned as a simpler and more affordable brand. Appliance purchases are major decisions, and it makes sense that consumers want to do their research. Knowing the difference between a Whirlpool and Amana item may help streamline that process.
Whirlpool dishwashers and refrigerators contain a range of perks and features that may interest different groups of consumers. Some of its dishwashers offer optional third racks or rotating racks and higher-tech bells and whistles like AI controls, for example. If you prefer so-called smart appliances which allow Wi-Fi controls and notifications, Whirlpool offers those while Amana does not.
An Amana dishwasher boasts none of that, but does include a water filtration system and a listed price of $349 (compared to $554 for the lowest regular-price Whirlpool model). Similarly, Amana refrigerators don't offer many add-ons beyond ice and water dispensers, but they do have a number of models priced below $1,000. Since these machines use more basic parts, they can be easier to repair than more complex machines, which is worth bearing in mind.
Whirlpool offers more features, Amana has better affordability
On social media posts on Facebook and Reddit from customers seeking help with maintenance or purchase decisions, many replies state that Whirlpool and Amana appliances are more or less the same machine, for better or for worse. The caveat that comes when evaluating other people's experience with an appliance is that their usage may not match yours. A large family that cooks at home for most of their meals will likely use their dishwasher less than a single person that eats out frequently.
That said, there are insights to glean from shopper opinions on places like the Home Depot and Lowe's websites. Reviews for Amana refrigerators often remark on the perceived noise of the machine, with one saying, "While I know that no refrigerator is noiseless, this particular model is loud and it sounds like a small outboard motor is running inside." Others describe it as a good value for those not interested in extras. Some users of Whirlpool refrigerators have concerns for the machine's long-term durability, but praise storage space, design, and features. One says about their fridge: "It runs quietly, has plenty of space for our groceries, and the layout makes it easy to stay organized."
Reviews for Amana and Whirlpool dishwashers reflect similar patterns. Amana users who left reviews tend to appreciate the dependability of the machine, but point out occasional manufacturing flaws that diminish perception of the brand. Whirlpool reviewers generally like their machines, but sometimes wish they would last longer given the purchase price.