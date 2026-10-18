Whirlpool Owns Amana – So What's The Actual Difference?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whirlpool is a household name in household appliances. While many U.S. consumers know the brand, they may not be aware that the Whirlpool Corporation actually owns many other popular labels, including Amana, which it acquired in 2006. Amana is often positioned as a simpler and more affordable brand. Appliance purchases are major decisions, and it makes sense that consumers want to do their research. Knowing the difference between a Whirlpool and Amana item may help streamline that process.

Whirlpool dishwashers and refrigerators contain a range of perks and features that may interest different groups of consumers. Some of its dishwashers offer optional third racks or rotating racks and higher-tech bells and whistles like AI controls, for example. If you prefer so-called smart appliances which allow Wi-Fi controls and notifications, Whirlpool offers those while Amana does not.

An Amana dishwasher boasts none of that, but does include a water filtration system and a listed price of $349 (compared to $554 for the lowest regular-price Whirlpool model). Similarly, Amana refrigerators don't offer many add-ons beyond ice and water dispensers, but they do have a number of models priced below $1,000. Since these machines use more basic parts, they can be easier to repair than more complex machines, which is worth bearing in mind.