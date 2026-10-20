10 Literary-Themed Restaurants And Bars Across The US
Book-lovers are often stereotyped as introverts, but truthfully, there are as many genres of book-lovers as there are of books themselves. Many of the same people who love cozying up with books thrive in social settings. And, of course, because we all have to eat, it's easy to see why literary-themed restaurants and bars have become so popular.
Some such establishments draw inspiration from classic literature and world-renowned authors, using them as muses for restaurant decor and dish names. Other institutions combine the concept of a bookshop or library with that of a restaurant or bar, allowing folks to read while savoring a glass of wine. It's also not uncommon for a literary-themed restaurant or bar to facilitate book signings and reading circles.
So whether you're hoping to sip on a cup of tea while flying through a riveting novel or you're looking to connect with friends over cocktails and poetry, this list has something for everyone. Plus, we only featured institutions with largely favorable customer reviews, so you can count on these restaurants and bars being worth your time and money. Most are located in major cities, so even if you don't live near one of our recommendations, bookmark them for future visits.
The Lit. Bar in the Bronx, NY
Located in the Bronx, The Lit. Bar fills a gap in a neighborhood historically lacking bookstores. To get a sense of the passion that owner Noëlle Brown brings to the table, just check out the store's mission statement — it's a poem! If you're not already turned onto indie bookstores, The Lit. Bar, where community initiatives flow as freely as the wine, will make you start looking for them everywhere you visit.
In terms of food, vegetarian options abound at The Lit. Bar, and a few vegan-friendly items are present, too. The menu features a dozen different wines alongside grazing boards, craft chocolate bars, gourmet popcorn, roasted nuts, and boozy ice cream shots. You might go for a bottle of prosecco if you're toasting to an occasion or a bottle of cabernet sauvignon if you're reading a romantic novel.
The diversity of books on The Lit. Bar's shelves is one of the reasons why we consider the shop to be amongst the best NYC restaurants, coffee shops, and bars for book lovers. Sure, you'll find trendy novels like "Fourth Wing" and "Circe," but you'll also find children's books with protagonists of all ethnicities and nationalities.
(347) 955-3610
131 Alexander Ave, Bronx, NY 10454
Annabel Lee Tavern in Baltimore, MD
We're not surprised that a fascination for Edgar Allen Poe was the inspiration for this Baltimore tavern, which has been around since 2007. The Annabel Lee Tavern — with its white-washed exterior, skeleton motifs, and portrait of Poe himself — makes gothic look effortless.
If you're not familiar with the genius who wrote "The Raven" and "The Cask of Amontillado," you might have been dozing off in high school (no judgment here). Still, not everyone knows that his last poem was named "Annabel Lee," giving this tavern a hauntingly beautiful backstory. Poe also lived part of his life in Baltimore, and visiting The Edgar Allen Poe House & Museum across town will give you more appreciation for the thematic elements of this tavern.
Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention the menu at this tavern, which includes the likes of "Nevermore" Nachos and "Resurrection" Wings. Several quintessential New England dishes, such as duck fat fries and Chesapeake salad, are also up for grabs. Meanwhile, the drinks bear names like Morbid Rumination and The Black Cat (though it's worth mentioning that Poe's favorite cocktail was one you'd find around the Christmas holidays). As you eat your meal and sip on a cocktail or two, enjoy the poetry written on the walls, and remember: Any cobwebs you see probably aren't real.
(443) 869-2370
601 S Clinton St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Clockwork Rose Tea Emporium in Beaverton, OR
Steampunk literature began to emerge near the end of the 20th century, and with it came a new wave of fashion, interior design, and TV shows. As it turns out, this literary movement engendered a tea emporium, too. Clockwork Rose Tea Emporium will astound you with its eclectic decorations inspired by the Victorian era, steam-powered machines, and industrial devices.
There's the Mad Hatter Tea Party to look forward to each spring, the Harry Potter-themed tea party each summer, and the Dickens tea party each winter. At other times of the year, a two-hour afternoon tea service is still available by reservation, and it's an experience you won't ever forget. Your booking includes tea, sandwiches, soup or salad, hot savory items, and scones. The scones are served with jam, lemon curd, and clotted cream, a unique British specialty that is commonplace in tea services.
Clockwork Rose Tea Emporium has a few awards to its name, and customer reviews are similarly high. One Yelper recommended dressing up in steampunk attire, and another stated that they would give this establishment six stars out of five for the excellent service, food, and atmosphere.
(503) 739-5120
12412 SW Broadway St, Beaverton, OR 97005
Book Club Bar (Multiple locations)
Everything you need to know about Book Club Bar is in its name. There are books. There are book clubs. And there is a bar. What began in late 2019 as a revolutionary independent bookstore in Manhattan's East Village now serves the Bushwick neighborhood in Brooklyn, too. It's the place to be if you want to savor locally roasted coffee and New York craft beers alongside international bestsellers. Even better, this isn't the kind of bar where you're forced to stand around uncomfortably or awkwardly avoid eye contact with the bartender. Both Book Club Bar locations are remarkably inviting and comfortable, replete with wooden bookshelves, stunning rugs, and comfy seating.
Book Club Bar's menu is expansive compared to other hybrids of its kind. Think: Cocktails with literary-inspired names like In Cold Bloody Mary and House on Mango Street, and loose-leaf teas from SerendipiTEA, a Long Island-based company, with names like Really Goethe and Chaucer's Cup. There are also wines and beers from around the world, including a few non-alcoholic options, and snacks like scones and locally sourced North Fork kettle chips.
Take a peek at the event calendar before heading to Book Club Bar. You might be able to time your visit with a literary trivia night, author discussion, or even a workshop centering around topics like calligraphy and creative writing.
Multiple locations
The Bookcase & Barber in Durango, CO
Who wants to go to the bar ... ber? The Bookcase & Barber is an amalgamation of three themes: barbershop, bookcase, and bar. This literary-themed establishment is not the kind of place where you'd go to buy or even read a novel, but it is where you might get an excellent haircut. Housed in what was formerly an independent bookstore, The Bookcase & Barber now prides itself on telling different kinds of stories. Are you sufficiently confused yet? Allow us to explain.
The Bookcase & Barber is one of the world's best bars for bookworms, and it's made a name for itself by paying homage to the speakeasies of the 1920s. That goes for the decor and the logistics of drinking here. Each evening, you have to know the password in order to gain access through the bookcase's secret door, which leads from the barbershop into the bar (hint: Check the Instagram bio or look for the quotation marks on the website's homepage).
Once granted entry, you'll be delighted to find a beverage menu filled with author-inspired names like the Steinbeck (classically known as a Jack Rose) and the Capote (otherwise known as a screwdriver). There are a few non-alcoholic options, too, as well as bar snacks. Of course, you'll have to go through the barbershop to get to the bar, so it's worth noting that most barbershop appointments come with a free beer, too.
(970) 764-4123
601 E 2nd Ave B, Durango, CO 81301
The Bourgeois Pig Café in Chicago, IL
A little bit eclectic, a little bit moody, and a whole lot of cozy, The Bourgeois Pig Café is a great place to catch up with friends or strike up a study session. It's earned overall wonderful reviews, with folks often complimenting its spacious interior that's perfect for reading and working remotely. If you love antiques, though, you might be content to just sip a coffee and observe. All the titles displayed are at least 65 years old, since the owner only picks books released before 1960.
The food at The Bourgeois Pig Café is likewise well-reviewed. For an additional dose of character, the menu items are largely literary-themed. For instance, instead of a ham sandwich, you'll ask for the Ham I Am sandwich, and The Great Gatsby is a bestseller composed of focaccia, pesto, mayo, Swiss cheese, bacon, turkey, avocado, spinach, and tomatoes. A few Yelpers have shared that this café can be slightly dusty inside, so you might want to plan on eating outside on the patio during the warmer months.
Of course, let's not forget about the speakeasy upstairs. Dubbed The Gatsby, it serves cocktails with literary-themed names like Riff Raff and The Girl Without Hands. It's open most days of the week, and you'll need a password to enter (be prepared to solve a riddle).
(773) 883-5282
738 W Fullerton Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Bear & Dragon Cafe in Prescott, AZ
Take away all discussion of politics, and cottagecore is a vibe that most of us can get behind. After all, who couldn't use an extra bit of whimsy in life? Thankfully, if you live in Prescott, Arizona, you can step away from a stressful day at work and dine at Bear & Dragon Café. Tea kettles, books, and framed scenes of the countryside infuse this airy restaurant and its easy-going and invitational atmosphere. If the weather is conducive, the outdoor patio may also be just what you need.
Bear & Dragon Café's literary-inspired menu is broken down to resemble a book's chapters. The cuisine is largely reminiscent of what you'd find in Great Britain and New England, and the menu includes more than one quintessential English dish that everyone should try at least once. Bangers and mash, Cornish game hen, and mushroom bisque are just a few examples of dishes from the lunch and dinner menus (otherwise known as Chapters One and Two). Meanwhile, The Shire Salad and the Jane Austen latte represent more literary-inspired menu items.
Families will especially love the afternoon tea service on Sundays, but you'll need to remember to make a reservation. Otherwise, you might take advantage of the happy hour offered in the afternoons from Tuesday through Saturday.
(928) 445-4333
334 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ 86303
The Steinbeck House in Salinas, CA
Salinas, California, can seem slightly out of the way for visitors to San Francisco. However, it's not too far from Santa Cruz, a lovely coastal city fit for vacations and weekends away. Regardless of where your home base is, Salinas is a must-visit for fans of John Steinbeck. This great American author was born in what is now known as The Steinbeck House, and he was largely influenced by the climate, geography, and people of Salinas while writing his masterpieces.
Some museums offer cafés as afterthoughts, but The Steinbeck House's restaurant is as central to the experience as the gift shop and the house tours. We're not surprised, considering how central a role food played in Steinbeck's novels. A few of the menu items are inspired by Steinbeck's writing; for instance, a strawberry lattice pie was introduced as an "East of Eden" special in October 2026. But more of the appeal of this restaurant is eating at Steinbeck's birthplace, rather than assigning clever names to dishes.
Before visiting, check out the events calendar to stay aware of upcoming meals and tea services revolving around different themes and initiatives. For instance, you might find an opportunity to raise cancer awareness or dive deeper into "East of Eden" through an organized event.
(831) 424-2735
132 Central Ave, Salinas, CA 93901
Novela in San Francisco, CA
Sure, some of the restaurants and bars on this list err on the side of kitschy, and there's nothing wrong with that. But if you're in the mood for a more elegant evening and are located in San Francisco, look no further than Novela. Yes, this is still a highly literary-themed bar and restaurant. You might, for example, attend a Chamber of Secrets-themed night in the days leading up to Halloween, and the rainbow of books lining the walls will catch your attention no matter what. But Novela also caters to other interests, evidenced by its jazz nights every Monday and its house-made punch menu that incorporates traditional ingredients. Then again, Charles Dickens was a big fan of punch, so it's not too far removed from the literary world after all.
Novela's menu contains a few literary-themed elements, too. The Draco Malfoy and Espresso-Patronum cocktails, for instance, are homages to the Harry Potter series. For the most part, though, the menu items bear traditional names like truffle mac and cheese and patatas bravas. Essentially everything on the menu goes well with the alcoholic beverages, which are the stars of the show.
(415) 896-6500
662 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105
Yu & Me Books in New York, NY
In opening Yu & Me Books, Lucy Yu wasn't just hoping to get more people to read. Yu was also striving to open up space for immigrants, people of color, and other marginalized communities to have their stories told, and for customers to feel stimulated, enlightened, and comforted by the books in their hands.
Fittingly, Yu & Me Books is more than just a bookstore. There's nothing like a cup of coffee to bring folks together, and this shop rises to the occasion with its selection of coffees, sparkling waters, and alcoholic beverages. The bar menu includes Korean and Japanese-Brazilian beers, further underlining the ethos of this shop.
The events are also worth checking out, and they include the likes of meet and greets, art workshops, and book launches. There's a Yu & Me book club, too, if you need someone to hold you accountable for your reading goals and invite you to think deeper about the words on the page. This queer-owned establishment is cozy, brightly decorated, and intimate, making it the perfect destination for a rainy day ... or any day, for that matter.
(646) 559-1165
44 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10013