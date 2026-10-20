10 Literary-Themed Restaurants And Bars Across The US

Book-lovers are often stereotyped as introverts, but truthfully, there are as many genres of book-lovers as there are of books themselves. Many of the same people who love cozying up with books thrive in social settings. And, of course, because we all have to eat, it's easy to see why literary-themed restaurants and bars have become so popular.

Some such establishments draw inspiration from classic literature and world-renowned authors, using them as muses for restaurant decor and dish names. Other institutions combine the concept of a bookshop or library with that of a restaurant or bar, allowing folks to read while savoring a glass of wine. It's also not uncommon for a literary-themed restaurant or bar to facilitate book signings and reading circles.

So whether you're hoping to sip on a cup of tea while flying through a riveting novel or you're looking to connect with friends over cocktails and poetry, this list has something for everyone. Plus, we only featured institutions with largely favorable customer reviews, so you can count on these restaurants and bars being worth your time and money. Most are located in major cities, so even if you don't live near one of our recommendations, bookmark them for future visits.