Edgar Allan Poe's Favorite Cocktail Was From His Own Family Recipe

Edgar Allan Poe's drinking was almost as infamous as his macabre writing. The poet and storyteller who gave us classic poems like "The Raven" and stories like "The Tell-Tale Heart" had a reputation for consuming large amounts of alcohol with great frequency. He was a party boy at the University of Virginia and that penchant for booze followed him to West Point where he, along with the rest of the cadets, would whet their whistle at the local watering hole known as Benny's Haven — a tavern located on the edge of town. What would the famous literati guzzle down? Poe wasn't known for sipping on traditional gimlets or absinthe, the high-proof alcohol that takes boozy milkshakes to a whole new level. No, Poe liked a classic eggnog.

Eggnog seems like an interesting choice given this emulsion-based beverage generally only finds its way into the cocktail repertoire during the winter holidays. Not to mention, this is a drink that has many cocktail-lovers chirping, "Nevermore." For some, the problem with eggnog is, well, the eggs and the overall consistency. In many recipes, the eggs aren't cooked, and that alone can make the uninitiated feel the need to dry heave. Such is the case with "The Fall of the House of Usher" author's family recipe for this drink which has been in their cookbook since 1790 and uses a combination of brandy and rum.