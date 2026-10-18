Home Cooks Give Grilled Cheese A Briny Bite With One Jarred Addition

In most U.S. kitchens, capers are relegated to a very small number of tasks. In truth, though, they are quite a versatile ingredient. So, while it might be tempting to think that using capers in a grilled cheese would require tilting the recipe toward Mediterranean flavors, that isn't necessarily true. We won't discourage you, of course, from filling that griddled sandwich with taleggio, capers, and prosciutto — that would be delicious — but they also work just fine alongside a basic cheddar. Anywhere that a nibble of pickle might fit, so too does the bright, briny zing of a caper. As soon as you add them to your grilled cheese repertoire, you will understand — and perhaps start looking for the next great addition.

Along the same lines as capers, another simple flavor boost for grilled cheese from the pantry can be found in a jar of marinated artichokes. These also add both texture and layers of Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise run-of-the-mill grilled cheese. To switch gears and lean into the regionality of these grilled cheese additions, we can also look at, for example, mixing in roasted peppers for sweetness or olives for an umami boost.

Each of these can be added on its own, or they can all be put in together. It is possible to add enough extras to a grilled cheese that the sandwich loses its delightful adhesive cheese center, but it's hard to argue with the idea of a grilled cheese stuffed with a carefully applied selection of capers, olives, artichokes, and roasted peppers. Whether you choose to add them all or simply stick to the original one-ingredient improvement, it's clear that grilled cheese sandwiches are one more reason that you should always keep a jar of capers in the pantry.