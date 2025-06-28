The Tangy, Crispy Addition That Sets Giada De Laurentiis' Italian Sandwich Apart

Whether it's genius cooking tips from her TikTok account or her unusual breakfast combinations, Italian-American chef Giada De Laurentiis is always keeping us on our toes in the kitchen in the best way possible. De Laurentiis is beloved for small tips and tricks to make home cooking easy and delicious, like making lasagna in a sheet pan instead of a casserole dish or adding carrots to tomato sauce to balance the acidity. On her website, Giadzy, the recipe for her namesake sandwich, the Giada, includes a fun addition to fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced imported mortadella, and basil pesto on a ficelle, which is essentially a very skinny baguette. The final ingredient may surprise you, but it's one we wholeheartedly endorse: fried capers. The capers, which are actually pickled and preserved flower buds of a caper bush, bring a salty spike of flavor to a sandwich with otherwise mellow ingredients.

Similar to adding potato chips on a sandwich for texture and saltiness, fried capers bring a crunchy, briny layer. While we don't recommend them on your next peanut butter and jelly sandwich, of course, fried capers can easily find a home in most deli meat-based sandwiches. Not just for omnivore-leaning sandwiches, fried capers would be an excellent addition to a caprese sandwich, creating a sharp contrast with the sweet, creamy mozzarella and fresh herbal notes of the tomatoes, or a welcome punch of salinity when added to a sandwich filled with grilled, marinated vegetables or even breaded and fried zucchini.