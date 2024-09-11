Add Olives To Grilled Cheese For An Umami Upgrade

A spectacular cheese pull is imperative when it comes to making the ultimate grilled cheese. And while the simple ingredients in this comforting dish are what make it such a beloved classic, there's always room to dress it up in new culinary attire to boost its savory attitude. An easy way to upgrade the umami flavor of your next grilled cheese? Deck it out with a handful of olives.

Olives picked straight from the tree have to be cured in brine or oil before they're fermented so they can be eaten safely. This process lends them a deep, salty, umami taste and meaty texture, making them a fantastic ingredient for underscoring the savory notes of a basic grilled cheese. These fermented fruits are also perfect for boosting satiety because they're rich in monounsaturated fats that increase feelings of fullness. Simply add your desired amount of chopped olives to your layer of cheese and prep your toasted sandwich as usual to benefit from their savory flavor and inviting texture. Alternatively, spread a punchy tapenade (combining olives, anchovies, and capers) over the entire surface area of your bread to guarantee every bite has swagger.

If the extra ingredients in a tapenade don't float your boat, consider adding marinated olives to your grilled cheese. Bursting with a fragrant aroma, from the addition of dried herbs, infused oils, and garlic, these tasty morsels (commonly served as antipasti) are locked and loaded with flavor.