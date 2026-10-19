15 Of The Best IPAs Of 2026 (So Far)

There are dozens of styles of beer ranging from ales and lagers to wheat beers, which are broken down into numerous subcategories and variations like cream ale, stout, and pilsner. Despite all of those choices, IPA-style beer accounted for 51.3% of craft dollar sales over one year, according to data from the Brewers Association. IPAs are extremely popular, so it's no wonder brewers keep introducing new ones.

So far in 2026, countless new IPA-style beers have been released, and some received glowing reviews from fans and experts alike. Tasting Table looked at review aggregator sites, independent reviews, and feedback on social media to find 15 of the best IPAs of 2026 — and it wasn't an easy task. There's a lot of variety in the IPA category, so these entries aren't ranked against or judged against one another using a single set of rules. They're simply IPAs that people thought tasted good this year.

Some are brand new for 2026, but a few are returning beers, meaning the beer has been available in the past. That said, the reviews that made our list are specifically for the 2026 vintage. There are some limited releases in the mix, and others that are special editions brewed to celebrate a collaboration between breweries or to mark an anniversary.