15 Of The Best IPAs Of 2026 (So Far)
There are dozens of styles of beer ranging from ales and lagers to wheat beers, which are broken down into numerous subcategories and variations like cream ale, stout, and pilsner. Despite all of those choices, IPA-style beer accounted for 51.3% of craft dollar sales over one year, according to data from the Brewers Association. IPAs are extremely popular, so it's no wonder brewers keep introducing new ones.
So far in 2026, countless new IPA-style beers have been released, and some received glowing reviews from fans and experts alike. Tasting Table looked at review aggregator sites, independent reviews, and feedback on social media to find 15 of the best IPAs of 2026 — and it wasn't an easy task. There's a lot of variety in the IPA category, so these entries aren't ranked against or judged against one another using a single set of rules. They're simply IPAs that people thought tasted good this year.
Some are brand new for 2026, but a few are returning beers, meaning the beer has been available in the past. That said, the reviews that made our list are specifically for the 2026 vintage. There are some limited releases in the mix, and others that are special editions brewed to celebrate a collaboration between breweries or to mark an anniversary.
Verdant Brewing Co Putty (2026)
Verdant has brewed Putty since 2017, but it releases a new version each year that's only available for a limited time. Putty was originally brewed for the Hop City Festival, but it proved so popular that it has continued to return year after year. It's now one of the most popular craft beers on the market. The 2026 vintage has over 12,000 ratings on Untappd, with an average score of 4.16 out of 5. "Hype beer of all hype beers," said one Redditor. "I bought it! I drank it! And... I liked it!" wrote a reviewer on Instagram.
Odell Brewing Company MDRN IPA
Odell Brewing Company's MDRN IPA has been described as smooth, citrusy, and loaded with hop character. It has an 87 rating on Beer Advocate, and one reviewer said, "Altogether, this is a very tasty and refreshing brew." When Tasting Table covered the best new beers of 2026, MDRN made our list. "Light-bodied, but full-flavored. I thought this would be sweeter/juicier, but I'm happily mistaken," said a reviewer from The Bitter Nib. Flavors and aromas of grapefruit, lime, orange, and caramel are mentioned in multiple reviews.
Track Brewing Company/Badlands Brewing Company Caledon
This collaboration between Track Brewing Co. and Badlands Brewing Company has over 1,000 ratings on Untappd with an average score of 4.2 out of 5. The double-dry-hopped DIPA has an ABV of 8.2%. It was the first beer of the collaboration's Digital Neighborhoods series. "The mouthfeel was dreamy too — smooth as silk — and it finished with some light bitterness that kept everything in check," said one reviewer on Instagram. They described it as fruit-forward, with hints of "melon, passionfruit, pineapple, orange and lime, plus a little sprinkle of sherbet."
RichKat Craft Brewing Rebound
RichKat Craft Brewing's Rebound won the World's Best Session IPA at the 2026 World Beer Awards. The judges described it as a hazy, pale lemon-colored beer with assertive hops, notes of passion fruit and melon, gentle carbonation, and a lingering hop-oil finish. "The Hong Kong brewery crafted Rebound as a lighter, more refreshing riff on a previous Double IPA, dialing back the booze but keeping all the hop punch that makes the style sing," said Forbes.
Badlands Brewing Company Crash (2026)
Badlands Brewing Company makes its second appearance on the list with its 2026 release of Crash, an IPA brewed with three New Zealand hops: Riwaka, Superdelic and Peacharine. Like Putty, Crash is another beer that has yearly variants. It debuted in 2024, and the 2026 vintage is sitting at a 4.21 average rating on Untappd, while it has a 4.33 average on Beer Advocate. "It's soft, a little thick, it's my kind of thing," said one reviewer in French. "Fresh yet deep NZ flavours in a subtle way," wrote another.
New Trail Brewing Co. Broken Amplitude
New Trail Brewing Company's Broken Amplitude was released in July 2026. The beer has an average score of 3.96 on Untappd and more than 1,800 ratings. Over on BeerAdvocate, it was an even 4. The beer is actually a mashup of two other beers. It's part New Trail's Broken Heels and part Frequentem's Peak Amplitude. It's made with Citra, Mosaic, and Motueka hops. One Untapped reviewer said, "Nice aroma, limey middle, then a harsh lingering bitterness at the finish." Another simply said, "so friggin good."
South County Brewing Co. 15th Anniversary
The name 15th Anniversary may not seem creative, but at least it leaves no doubt as to why South County Brewing made this beer. The brewery's Instagram described it as a "Double IPA featuring Citra, Krush, and Galaxy hops. Bursting with layers of mango, guava, tangerine, and melon, it finishes with a touch of sticky hop resin." BMORE Brew Crew on Facebook rated it a 4.5 out of 5, while the beer has a 4.16 average score on Untappd after nearly 600 ratings.
Messorem Demoliri 0028
Messorem Brewery makes numerous types of beer, but its Demoliri line, which is a series of IPAs, produced a fan favorite in 2026 with Demoliri 0028. The beer is described as having notes of white grape, gooseberry, and a hint of spice. Each new variant is numbered sequentially and is produced with a recipe that uses different combinations of hops. Demoliri 0028 has a 4.23 average score on Untappd after more than 1,300 ratings. "Once again, Messorem surprises and delights us," said one reviewer in French, while another rated it 4.2 and said, "Messorem Demoliri never disappoints."
Fidens Brewing Co. Wrath of the Reaper
Wrath of the Reaper from Fidens Brewing doesn't just have a cool name and a strong 11.84% ABV; it's also one of the highest-rated beers on this list, according to Untappd. With more than 1,000 ratings, it sits at an average score of 4.64 out of 5. "Creamy AF with a thick smooth body, it's loaded with juicy hop flavour and a seriously dank edge," said one reviewer on Instagram. "A bold, damn fine brew from Albany's finest." Another reviewer on Facebook called it "dangerously drinkable."
Treehouse Brewing Company King Jjjuliusss 10th Anniversary
Treehouse Brewing has been making King Julius for 10 years, and its anniversary release is called King JJJuliusss. Yes, it's spelled with three J's and three S's. When Tasting Table did a roundup of the best IPAs in every state, Julius was the standout from Massachusetts. It has a score of 94 on BeerAdvocate and 4.67 on Untappd from nearly 46,000 ratings. "This one doesn't miss and just has all the flavor in the right places!" said one Redditor. "From the orange juice and grapefruit tastes, to the dank hops in there this one wasn't a miss and a BIG hitter for a 10th anniversary beer!"
Ambitious Ales Calico Cut
Calico Cut from Ambitious Ales is a West Coast IPA with Simcoe, Simcoe Cryo, Mosaic and Dolcita hops with a 4.09 rating on Untappd. "This rates right up there with some of my favorite big breweries. Crispy, clean and fruity tasty," said one Untappd reviewer. "Ambitious might not crank out beers like some breweries that release 3-5 new ones weekly. Their IPAs are up there with the best of 'em though," said another.
Brujos Brewing Satan to the Masses
Some beers have more memorable names than others, and Satan to the Masses is certainly one that stands out. It's produced by Brujos Brewing in collaboration with Troon Brewing. Tasting Table named Brujos Brewing as one of the best breweries to visit in Oregon. On Instagram, the brewery described Satan to the Masses as "a Hoppy Ale featuring the largest percentage of oats we've ever used and an undisclosed hop bill." The beer has an average rating of 4.59 on Untappd. One Redditor simply said, "So good."
Fidens Brewing Co. Egger's Axe
Fidens Brewing Co. is back on the list, this time teaming up with New Zealand's Eggers Hops to produce Egger's Axe. "It is not often that I give a perfect rating to an IPA," said a reviewer on Instagram. "This marvelous collaboration ... would make for my seventh IPA that earned a 5.0/5.0." The beer has an average rating of 4.58 on Untappd, where one reviewer said, "Thick. Tropical fruit. Lots of hops. Very harmonious. Excellent. Beautiful artwork." Another one-word, 4.5-star review simply said, "Crikey."
Third Moon Brewing Company Sextuple Dry Hopped Quadruple Bone Tree
Many craft beers have short, snappy names, but Third Moon Brewing Company got a little verbose with Sextuple Dry Hopped Quadruple Bone Tree. The beer is an 11.9% hazy quadruple IPA brewed with Citra, Citra Cryo, Citra Hyperboost, and Citra Dynaboost hops, and it has an average rating of 4.29 on Untappd. "Citrus for days ... I get a big backing of tropical fruit too," said one Instagram reviewer. "A touch of sweetness arises from the depths near the end before delightful grassy notes take over. Amazing!"
Nano Cinco Gigan
Nano Cinco has released several kaiju-inspired beers featuring monster artwork on their cans, including designs resembling Godzilla, Rodan, and the monster Gigan on its cans. The beer is made with Citra, Riwaka, and Southern Cross hops, but there's a fourth hop included called Newzilla, which explains the Kaiju angle. On Untappd, the beer has an average rating of 4.27, where one reviewer said, "Sweet with a soft mouthfeel on this smooth juicy and hoppy banger from Nano Cinco." A reviewer on YouTube said it was "remarkably easy to drink" and "a lovely, very oaty, creamy example" of a New England IPA.