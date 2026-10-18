Use A Pint Of Häagen-Dazs And Oreos To Make An Easy Spooky And Sweet Halloween Treat

Though the weather outside is getting brisk, it's not so cold that we would turn down a frosty frozen treat, especially one bursting with Halloween cheer. A scoop of ice cream topped with festive candies is nice, but there's another delicious dessert you can throw together with store-bought ingredients. A TikTok video shows how to make a show-stopping spooky milkshake using Häagen-Dazs ice cream and Halloween Oreos.

This treat is like an ultimate cookies and cream milkshake with a haunting twist. Orange Creme Halloween Oreos deliver the taste of the classic cookie with an orange-colored filling, while Häagen-Dazs — one of the best ice cream brands made with real milk and cream – provides the perfect rich and thick base, because no one likes a watery shake.

To make this treat, just whirl Oreos in a blender with a splash of milk and the ice cream of your choice. For extra flavor and visual appeal, squeeze some chocolate syrup into the bottom of your milkshake glass and rim the sides. To finish, pour in the shake, top with whipped cream, and garnish with toppings like extra chocolate syrup, Halloween sprinkles, and whole Halloween Oreos. We definitely recommend the latter, as the cookies' orange filling gets lost when blended into the shake. The result is a creamy, rich, nostalgic drink with a balance of chocolate, vanilla, and cookie flavors. However, you can go wild with this shake by customizing the flavor and toppings, creating a beautiful monster of your own.