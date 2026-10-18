Use A Pint Of Häagen-Dazs And Oreos To Make An Easy Spooky And Sweet Halloween Treat
Though the weather outside is getting brisk, it's not so cold that we would turn down a frosty frozen treat, especially one bursting with Halloween cheer. A scoop of ice cream topped with festive candies is nice, but there's another delicious dessert you can throw together with store-bought ingredients. A TikTok video shows how to make a show-stopping spooky milkshake using Häagen-Dazs ice cream and Halloween Oreos.
This treat is like an ultimate cookies and cream milkshake with a haunting twist. Orange Creme Halloween Oreos deliver the taste of the classic cookie with an orange-colored filling, while Häagen-Dazs — one of the best ice cream brands made with real milk and cream – provides the perfect rich and thick base, because no one likes a watery shake.
To make this treat, just whirl Oreos in a blender with a splash of milk and the ice cream of your choice. For extra flavor and visual appeal, squeeze some chocolate syrup into the bottom of your milkshake glass and rim the sides. To finish, pour in the shake, top with whipped cream, and garnish with toppings like extra chocolate syrup, Halloween sprinkles, and whole Halloween Oreos. We definitely recommend the latter, as the cookies' orange filling gets lost when blended into the shake. The result is a creamy, rich, nostalgic drink with a balance of chocolate, vanilla, and cookie flavors. However, you can go wild with this shake by customizing the flavor and toppings, creating a beautiful monster of your own.
How to create your ultimate Halloween Oreo milkshake
The easiest way to change up this Halloween Oreo milkshake is to use different ice creams. The original TikTok recipe uses vanilla, but Belgian chocolate – Häagen-Dazs' #1 flavor in the world – would make a decadent shake that's perfect for anyone who goes straight for the chocolate in a candy bowl. More of the best Häagen-Dazs flavors to use include chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate peanut butter, and dulce de leche. For a grown-up twist, use coffee ice cream and blend in a shot of espresso.
Want to add a burst of festive color? Use Häagen-Dazs' matcha green tea ice cream for a shake with a ghoulish green hue. Häagen-Dazs' other "green" ice creams – mint chip and pistachio – are actually white in color, so if you prefer those flavors, look for an equally rich brand of ice cream that comes with a bolder hue. While we're straying from Häagen-Dazs flavors, purple ube ice cream or orange pumpkin ice cream would also create a stunning, Halloween-ready shake.
To have even more fun with your shake, incorporate creative mix-ins and toppings. Instead of adding chocolate syrup to the glass, try a cozy autumnal caramel sauce, pumpkin pie filling, or even strawberry sauce for a wonderfully eerie, bloody look. Chopped-up candy bars are a great thematic topping, as are seasonal Halloween marshmallows or candy corn. Anything that pairs well with Oreos will bewitch your palate when used in this sweet recipe.
@ashleymarkletreats
the viral oreo milkshake just got a little spooky 👻🥛🎃 Ingredients: 6 @OREO halloween sandwich cookies 2 cups @Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream 1/3 cup milk whipped cream chocolate syrup halloween sprinkles (optional) Instructions: Blend cookies, ice cream, and milk in a blender on high for 30-60 seconds and pour into a chocolate lined glass. Top with whipped cream, more chocolate syrup, sprinkles, and an extra cookie. Enjoy! 😋 #oreo #milkshake #recipe #dessert #creatorsearchinsights