Make Greek Yogurt Into A Flavorful British-Style Dessert Packed With Protein

Fancy a dessert with royal British flair that is protein-rich and delicious? Look no further than the beautiful chaos that is Eton mess, made with healthier Greek yogurt instead of the usual heavy cream. This scrumptious dessert comes in many "mess" variations, usually consisting of crushed meringue, berries, and whipped cream piled together without any precision or careful presentation. It's not meant to look tidy, but to taste delicious, and its rustic appearance is what gives it its unique charm. By simply replacing the usual heavy cream with Greek yogurt and folding some vanilla protein powder (or your favorite tasting store-bought protein powder) into the thick, plain yogurt, you get a dessert with a tangy taste and a creamy texture that's similar to whipped cream, but with less fat and an extra boost of protein. Add fresh strawberries or raspberries on top, and you still get all the best qualities of an indulgent dessert.

There's a lot of muddled history about how Eton mess came to be, but one popular story claims that this classic dessert originated at England's Eton College, where a strawberry pavlova was accidentally crushed before a cricket match. Rather than let the dessert go to waste, it was salvaged and served up, creating the deliciously untidy sweet dish that would eventually become known as an Eton "mess." Regardless of whether or not this story is true, the dessert has earned its place as a British classic, even earning a spot at royal gatherings.