11 Iconic LA Restaurants From The '80s And '90s That Are Now Closed

In the 1990s, Steven Spielberg was, arguably, at the peak of his career; it was the decade when he brought us instant classics like "Hook," "Schindler's List," and "Jurassic Park," after all. As his assistant during this time, you might assume you would get an exclusive peek behind the curtain at how blockbusters are made. And many probably did, but we also know that, in the early 1990s, several of Spielberg's assistants spent a fair amount of time driving around Los Angeles and eating sandwiches. Why? Because the hotshot director had a dream to open a submarine-themed sandwich shop, and, of course, he needed the market research.

Yep, alongside Jeffrey Katzenberg, the then-chairman of Walt Disney Studios, and restaurateur Lawrence F. Levy, Spielberg opened the iconic immersive restaurant Dive! in 1994. Located in Century City Mall, the 300-seater restaurant was fitted with portholes, airlock doors, and even digital screens showing marine life, which customers could watch while they tucked into one of the many sub options on the menu.

At first, Dive! was a smash, with customers waiting up to an hour for a table. Spielberg, Katzenberg, and Levy opened a second location in Las Vegas, and even had their sights set on a national chain. But it wasn't to last. By 1999, themed eateries had fallen out of favor with the public, and Dive!, unable to make back the substantial investment required to keep the place running, battened down the hatches in LA for the final time.