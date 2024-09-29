The Forgotten Hollywood Restaurant James Dean Used To Frequent

Whether it be the impossibly low price points, the hilariously outdated culinary trends, or merely nostalgia for a "simpler time," Old Hollywood stars' favorite foods and restaurants have always been fascinating, as they give us a glimpse into the more personal and private aspects of their lives. Although his time on earth spanned only a brief 24 years, James Dean left a legacy as a handsome heartthrob and effortlessly cool Hollywood bad boy. While not much detail was known about his eating habits, we do know that Hamburger Hamlet in Los Angeles was one restaurant that James Dean would frequent.

Although it closed in late 2011, Hamburger Hamlet was one of Dean's favorite places to dine in the City of Angels. According to Greg Swenson, author of the James Dean-centered cookbook "Recipes for Rebels: In the Kitchen with James Dean," the actor and fellow "Rebel Without a Cause" actress Natalie Wood would often show up at the restaurant after a day spent filming on set.

There were 24 locations across the country, but none so popular nor as filled with glamorous stars as the West Hollywood establishment situated on Sunset Boulevard. With red leather wing back chairs and low wooden tables surrounded by dark wood paneled walls, Hamburger Hamlet debuted in 1950, owned by actor Harry Lewis and his wife Marilyn. The restaurant was known for its casual atmosphere, so it's no wonder James Dean felt drawn to the low-key, blue jeans energy of the place.