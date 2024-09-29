The Forgotten Hollywood Restaurant James Dean Used To Frequent
Whether it be the impossibly low price points, the hilariously outdated culinary trends, or merely nostalgia for a "simpler time," Old Hollywood stars' favorite foods and restaurants have always been fascinating, as they give us a glimpse into the more personal and private aspects of their lives. Although his time on earth spanned only a brief 24 years, James Dean left a legacy as a handsome heartthrob and effortlessly cool Hollywood bad boy. While not much detail was known about his eating habits, we do know that Hamburger Hamlet in Los Angeles was one restaurant that James Dean would frequent.
Although it closed in late 2011, Hamburger Hamlet was one of Dean's favorite places to dine in the City of Angels. According to Greg Swenson, author of the James Dean-centered cookbook "Recipes for Rebels: In the Kitchen with James Dean," the actor and fellow "Rebel Without a Cause" actress Natalie Wood would often show up at the restaurant after a day spent filming on set.
There were 24 locations across the country, but none so popular nor as filled with glamorous stars as the West Hollywood establishment situated on Sunset Boulevard. With red leather wing back chairs and low wooden tables surrounded by dark wood paneled walls, Hamburger Hamlet debuted in 1950, owned by actor Harry Lewis and his wife Marilyn. The restaurant was known for its casual atmosphere, so it's no wonder James Dean felt drawn to the low-key, blue jeans energy of the place.
Hamburger Hamlet was beloved by many celebrities other than Dean
The West Hollywood restaurant was also a favorite haunt of many other celebrities. In it's heyday, it wasn't uncommon to find any number of Hollywood heavyweights enjoying a meal or chatting at the bar. Stars like Lucille Ball, Al Pacino, Bette Davis, and Dean Martin were known to frequent Hamburger Hamlet. Acclaimed film director Alfred Hitchcock was also a regular patron, and both Frank and Nancy Sinatra were recurring diners.
While it can no longer make our list of best burgers in LA, during its run Hamburger Hamlet was known for its namesake burgers. Options for a hamburger included one topped with imported Roquefort cheese, "just plain catsup," and "our greatest hamburger," which included Russian dressing, crisp bacon, and cheddar cheese for only 90 cents in 1960. In addition to burgers, various sandwiches were also heavy features on the menu, as well as many egg dishes and a great french fry alternative: a fried zucchini side known as "zircles."
In keeping with the needs of its on-screen clientele, the chain's 1960's menu included a double-page spread with advice for cutting calories while dining at the restaurant, including a large section called "Hamlet's New 5 Day Crash Diet" filled with antiquated takes on diet-friendly menu items. Highlights included jellied consommé for 50 cents and rules such as "do not drink with your meal, enjoy your beverage later as dessert." Hamburger Hamlet was a true Hollywood institution that many in Los Angeles still feel a deep nostalgia for.