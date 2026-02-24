Steven Spielberg's Forgotten LA Sandwich Shop Was Like Eating On A Movie Set

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The late 20th century was quite a time for over-the-top themed restaurants. From a Worldwide Wrestling Federation restaurant and nightclub to the kitschy and infamous Rainforest Café, the 1990s were full of bizarre haunts, many of which barely stayed in business past the turn of the 21st century. There are a few stragglers kept afloat by mostly tourists, like Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, but one of the most memorable was Steven Spielberg's intensely aquatic themed LA restaurant from the '90s known as Dive! (yes, complete with the exclamation point).

Opened in 1994 in the Century City mall, Dive! was inspired by Spielberg's love for underwater adventures and Jules Verne's "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea," as well as his opinion that Los Angeles lacked any acceptable submarine sandwiches (we can assure you, LA has plenty of great subs today). The 11,000 square-foot restaurant was meant to feel like diners were actually inside a large submersible. From the outside, a gigantic yellow submarine jutted out from the restaurant's exterior. Metal arches, large porthole windows, and other industrial submarine-style finishes covered the space, hoping to immerse you in a submersible world. Most disturbingly, every 45 minutes, the portholes would fill with water, lights flashed, and sirens would blare in an attempt to simulate a submarine diving into the depths of the ocean. In an already visually overstimulating environment, we can't imagine that made for a relaxing place to enjoy a sandwich.