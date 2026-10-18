4 Best Gins For A Dirty Martini

Any recipe that relies on so few ingredients as a martini demands a certain amount of care in the selection of its parts. For a dirty martini, with plenty of pungent brine, this can be especially tricky. The art is very different for vodka versus gin dirty martinis, as vodka provides a relatively neutral backdrop, inviting the olives to dominate. Making a proper dirty gin martini, on the other hand, requires choosing the right bottle to find that perfect balance of botanical and brine. To aid in this selection process, we reached out to an expert, asking Molly Horn, chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, for her take on the matter.

"Having been a longtime dirty martini lover," she says, "I have a lot of fun experimenting with different gins for the base, and leaning in different directions depending on the season." As with many drinks, it seems that the right type of gin for your martini may correspond with the current weather outside. According to Horn, cooler weather invites a greater degree of savoriness in the gin, whereas in the summer months, the move is to lean instead toward brighter citrus notes.

For the sultry days of autumn and winter, Horn suggests making your dirty gin martinis with James Gin American Mustard or Edinburgh Gin Seaside Coastal Dry Gin. For the longer days and warmer weather of spring and summer, on the other hand, she suggests Garnish Island Gin and Gray Whale Gin. Below, we will delve further into each of these spirits and why they are ideal as the backbone of a dirty martini.