Malted barley, water, hops, and yeast are the four central ingredients that most beers rely on. While some beers are brewed with adjuncts — additional grains like rice and oats, spices, or fruits, for example — but those are the exception rather than the norm. There was a time, however, before brewing was quite so standardized, when the brews on offer might not be easily recognizable to modern drinkers. Hops, for instance, weren't used in beer at all until the 9th century and didn't really catch on until centuries later. English brewers began using it regularly in the 15th century. Prior to that, the bittering agent in the beer might have been a weed that you'll likely recognize from your yard, even if you don't know the name: ground ivy.

Ground ivy — Glechoma hederacea — is not a real ivy, but rather a member of the mint family, Lamiaceae. It is a low-growing, creeping plant native to Europe and Asia, though it was introduced to the Americas long ago. From a distance, it is recognizable by its bluntly toothed heart or kidney-shaped leaves and small purplish-blue tubular flowers. Upon closer inspection, you might notice that ground ivy has square stems and hairy leaves that produce a somewhat minty aroma when crushed. We won't go too deep into the botanical description, lest we bore those for whom all plants are just different shapes of green, but one you may well recognize, even if you can't quite picture it now.