Costco's Best Fall Item Of 2026 Doesn't Come From The Bakery
Costco runs are always fun, but there is one thing that makes the trip even more exciting: seasonal releases. Everyone's favorite wholesale club is known for its staple holiday products and limited-edition merchandise. But while the pumpkin pies and decorations are great, there is a side dish we recommend picking up this fall instead: The Russet House Straight Cut Sweet Potato Fries.
We recently tried six fall 2026 items from Costco, and our taste tester put this Russet House offering first in the ranking. A simple bag of fries may seem boring when compared to some of the other fun Costco products available right now, like bat-shaped ravioli and pumpkin bar cakes, but our tester fell for these crispy, flavorful little sweet potatoes. The hefty 4-pound bag was filled with long, ready-to-cook fries that tasted natural and crisped up in less than 20 minutes.
The flavor of each fry was sweet, earthy, and slightly starchy — just like a real, straightforward sweet potato — while the exteriors were perfectly crunchy thanks to a coating made from rice flour and cornstarch. Our tester cooked this frozen offering in an air fryer and was delighted with the results. These fries were ready in no time, and there was no need to preheat an oven or continuously check them. Russet House also uses a special steam blanching technology to ensure its products are clean and organic, which is always a plus.
Costco customers love these sweet potato fries
Russet House is a Canadian brand, so the sweet potato fries can sometimes pop up in Costco's northern branches at other times of the year. The product tends to appear on American shelves in varying cycles, but it was definitely available in some stores as of October 2026. Since sweet potatoes are associated with fall, these fries will hopefully stick around for a while. If social media is anything to go by, it seems that a lot of customers would be happy if that were the case.
"The freezer staple upgrade your household needs," deemed one Instagram about this Costco offering. "They crisp up beautifully in the air fryer and that natural sweetness makes them completely irresistible." Another Costco shopper on TikTok added, "I've been having these almost every single day ... These are better than restaurant sweet potato fries."
The fries would go great with everything from crispy baked chicken wings to air fryer smash burgers. Folks also enjoy them on their own with dips. One Reddit user recommended making a homemade one by mixing mayo or Greek yogurt with ketchup and chili oil. "Make sure to sprinkle some seasoning once done to make it even better," the Redditor adds. "Grate your favorite cheese if you have some laying around."