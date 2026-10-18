Costco's Best Fall Item Of 2026 Doesn't Come From The Bakery

Costco runs are always fun, but there is one thing that makes the trip even more exciting: seasonal releases. Everyone's favorite wholesale club is known for its staple holiday products and limited-edition merchandise. But while the pumpkin pies and decorations are great, there is a side dish we recommend picking up this fall instead: The Russet House Straight Cut Sweet Potato Fries.

We recently tried six fall 2026 items from Costco, and our taste tester put this Russet House offering first in the ranking. A simple bag of fries may seem boring when compared to some of the other fun Costco products available right now, like bat-shaped ravioli and pumpkin bar cakes, but our tester fell for these crispy, flavorful little sweet potatoes. The hefty 4-pound bag was filled with long, ready-to-cook fries that tasted natural and crisped up in less than 20 minutes.

The flavor of each fry was sweet, earthy, and slightly starchy — just like a real, straightforward sweet potato — while the exteriors were perfectly crunchy thanks to a coating made from rice flour and cornstarch. Our tester cooked this frozen offering in an air fryer and was delighted with the results. These fries were ready in no time, and there was no need to preheat an oven or continuously check them. Russet House also uses a special steam blanching technology to ensure its products are clean and organic, which is always a plus.