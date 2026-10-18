Get The Best Grocery Store Baby Back Ribs Using These 5 Tips

For a barbecue dish that's going to get rave reviews time after time, it's hard to go past baby back ribs. While ribs of any cut are a classic choice for a barbecue, baby back ribs are the most tender and lean, with more meat in every bite compared to others.

Baby back ribs are taken from the back of the pig directly beneath the spine. In this area, the rib bones are shorter, which accounts for the "baby" part of the name — the ribs are not taken from baby pigs. This smaller size is a benefit when it comes to entertaining, as you'll find that baby back ribs cook faster than spare ribs or St. Louis-style ribs.

One of the few downsides to baby back ribs is that they do tend to be more expensive than other types of ribs. Many would say that they're worth the price, but at the same time you want to ensure that you're getting quality meat for what you pay. This is exactly the kind of thing you would normally ask your butcher, but if you're shopping in a grocery store, you'll need a few tips to help you get the best ribs for your buck and for your barbecue.