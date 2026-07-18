'Enhanced' Grocery Store Steaks Never Get A Proper Crust For One Sneaky Reason

You may not realize it, but your grocery store steak may be hiding a secret ingredient that is going to prevent you from getting the crust you desire. Some grocery stores "enhance" meat prior to packaging by injecting a brine to flavor the beef. This has been done for years, and stores say it's to improve the taste, but it also has several downsides. For one, it means you are paying for that extra water weight. And as K.C. Gulbro, the owner of FoxFire Steakhouse in Geneva, Illinois tells us, that extra water is also going to make it harder to get a good crust on steak.

"For crust development," he explains, "the key is removing as much surface moisture as possible." That is because the crust comes from browning due to the Maillard reaction, which only meaningfully happens once the meat hits 300 degrees Fahrenheit on the outside. But water on the surface will absorb heat from the pan instead of letting the energy go towards browning. So excess moisture coming out of your steak from injections will essentially hold the exterior temperature at the boiling point, well below 300 at 212 degrees Fahrenheit, until the water evaporates.

"The easiest way to tell if the steak has any solution in it is to look at the ingredients on the label," Gulbro says. "[The] FDA does not allow stores to inject products without the shoppers knowing. You will see ingredients listed such as water, salt, sodium phosphate, flavorings, sugar, or marinade ingredients." Other labels to look out for include: "contains up to 10% solution," "enhanced with solution," "marinated," "seasoned," and "tenderized."