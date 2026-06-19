The 9 Best Dry Rubs For Grilling Season: Best For Chicken, Best For Ribs & More

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When it comes to boosting the flavor of grilled foods, there are multiple avenues to explore. You can enhance meat or seafood with a bold, zesty marinade, brush it with a sticky glaze during cooking, or dress proteins with lashings of your favorite sauce when they're fresh off the grill. However, one of the best ways to amp up the spiciness, sweetness, or smokiness is with a dry rub. These carefully-crafted blends of herbs, spices, and salt are applied liberally to the meat while it's raw, to create a deeply flavorful crust as everything cooks on the grates.

To help you enter barbecue season with confidence, we've hand-picked nine of the very best dry rubs on the market, each with its own distinctive character. These mouth-watering blends are super quick and easy to apply, and they're sure to take your cookout spread to the next level. We've selected our top picks for chicken, steak, ribs, seafood, and more, to ensure every element of your grilling menu is covered. And, all of these products come highly rated by real customers, as confirmed by online reviews.

True dry rubs tend to be coarser in texture, while seasonings typically offer a finer, more powder-like consistency. Despite this, many products advertised as seasonings do a fantastic job when rubbed onto proteins pre-grilling. Hence, we've included both seasonings and rubs in this lineup.