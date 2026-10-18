Potatoes And White Beans Are The Start To A Warming Fall And Winter Instant Pot Stew
During the chilly months, a big bowl of hot stew is just what you need, yet some recipes require hours of tending to the pot — time you might rather spend under the blankets on the couch. When you're in need of a hands-off fall and winter meal, turn to our Instant Pot white bean and potato stew recipe. Chock-full of hearty, savory flavor and nourishing veggies, this easy, affordable dinner will become a staple in your rotation.
Using an Instant Pot gives this stew a rich, long-simmered flavor, yet it only cooks for half an hour in total. Filling and protein-packed dried white beans form a satisfying base, and the rest of the stew is rounded out by Yukon potatoes, lacinato kale, vegetable broth, crushed tomatoes, and tomato paste, as well as flavorings like garlic, shallots, basil, lemon, and paprika. The prep process for this recipe is also simple. The only thing to keep in mind is that the dried beans need to soak for at least eight hours before use. If you ever forget to plan ahead, you can turn to your microwave to soak dried beans faster.
Once the beans are rehydrated, add them to the Instant Pot with the diced vegetables, seasonings, tomatoes, and tomato paste. Pressure cook for just 15 minutes, wait 15 minutes more for the pressure to release, then finish with kale, lemon, herbs, and optional parmesan cheese.
How to serve easy white bean and potato stew for peak cozy vibes
Our Instant Pot white bean and potato stew is filling and flavorful enough to enjoy by itself, but you're bound to wind up with leftovers, so spice them up with some inspired serving suggestions. A thick slice of crusty bread is a great pairing, but during fall it would be even better with homemade pumpkin sourdough. For a more refreshing take, balance out your meal with a fresh salad. Apple harvest salad is the perfect autumnal partner, with crunchy lettuce, sweet apples, and rich blue cheese complementing and contrasting with the stew.
After fall passes and the weather turns even colder, serve all kinds of cozy winter side dishes with your bean and potato stew. Roasted carrots or mushrooms, garlic knots, or flaky biscuits are all excellent choices to play up the entree's heartiness. Meanwhile, our winter Greek salad recipe will provide more balance and help you use up any leftover kale after making the stew.
If you need this recipe to be even more satiating, stir in some small, cooked pasta, rice, or even leftover shredded chicken before serving the stew. You can also make the dish spicy by adding red pepper flakes or a shake of hot sauce. No matter how you serve it, this convenient Instant Pot meal will keep you warm until the snow melts next spring. It's definitely a vegetarian Instant Pot recipe you won't get tired of, and it can even be vegan without the cheese.