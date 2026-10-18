Potatoes And White Beans Are The Start To A Warming Fall And Winter Instant Pot Stew

During the chilly months, a big bowl of hot stew is just what you need, yet some recipes require hours of tending to the pot — time you might rather spend under the blankets on the couch. When you're in need of a hands-off fall and winter meal, turn to our Instant Pot white bean and potato stew recipe. Chock-full of hearty, savory flavor and nourishing veggies, this easy, affordable dinner will become a staple in your rotation.

Using an Instant Pot gives this stew a rich, long-simmered flavor, yet it only cooks for half an hour in total. Filling and protein-packed dried white beans form a satisfying base, and the rest of the stew is rounded out by Yukon potatoes, lacinato kale, vegetable broth, crushed tomatoes, and tomato paste, as well as flavorings like garlic, shallots, basil, lemon, and paprika. The prep process for this recipe is also simple. The only thing to keep in mind is that the dried beans need to soak for at least eight hours before use. If you ever forget to plan ahead, you can turn to your microwave to soak dried beans faster.

Once the beans are rehydrated, add them to the Instant Pot with the diced vegetables, seasonings, tomatoes, and tomato paste. Pressure cook for just 15 minutes, wait 15 minutes more for the pressure to release, then finish with kale, lemon, herbs, and optional parmesan cheese.