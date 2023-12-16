15 Vegetarian Instant Pot Recipes You Won't Get Tired Of
Whether you're just getting started with an Instant Pot or an experienced user, discovering a new recipe that resonates with you is always a delight. We often associate Instant Pots with hearty, meat-centric dishes. However, they offer an array of possibilities for creating mouth-watering vegetarian meals. By cleverly substituting meat and experimenting with the textures of various ingredients, you can prepare dishes that even meat enthusiasts will enjoy.
The versatility of the Instant Pot extends to a wide range of vegetarian dishes, including sides, main courses, and soups. From making your own yogurt to concocting flavorful stews, the Instant Pot serves as a valuable kitchen ally for vegetarians and those seeking to diversify their culinary repertoire.
If this is your first time working with an Instant Pot, we highly recommend looking over the included warnings and directions associated with your Instant Pot. After all, some models might have different options from the ones you'll find in our recipes.
Fiery Instant Pot Pinto Beans
For your next taco night, consider making a homemade pot of beans with a fiery twist. Start by rinsing dried pinto beans, gathering your ingredients, and getting out your Instant Pot.
Begin by sauteing garlic, jalapeño, and onions. To this, add the pinto beans, broth, seasoning, and fire-roasted tomatoes for the pressure cooking phase. Be careful not to stir the mixture too much to prevent triggering the burn setting. This method will result in a pot of soft, flavor-rich pinto beans, perfect for complementing your tacos.
Recipe: Fiery Instant Pot Pinto Beans
One-Pot Instant Pot Refried Beans
For a smoother side dish, refried beans are an excellent option. Begin by rinsing your beans. Then, in your Instant Pot, sauté onions and garlic.
When it comes time to include the rest of those ingredients, add the beans and set the timer for 35 minutes. Once the cooking time is up, use an immersion blender to blend everything into a smooth consistency. These refried beans can serve as a delicious dip or a complementary side dish, bringing a creamy texture and rich flavor to the meal.
Easy Instant Pot Rice
You might be surprised to learn that your Instant Pot also functions as a rice cooker. Start by rinsing the rice until the water runs clear. Then, add the rinsed rice to your Instant Pot along with water and salt. Stir everything, then set your Instant Pot to cook on high pressure for four minutes.
After cooking, employ a natural release with your Instant Pot. After this period, carefully release any remaining pressure by moving the vent valve. Fluff that rice, and it's ready to serve.
Recipe: Easy Instant Pot Rice
Instant Pot Chana Masala
For a spicy side dish, try chana masala. Begin by sautéing your vegetables and seasonings, then add the chickpeas and a variety of spices to the mix, infusing the dish with bold flavors.
After combining everything, set your pressure cooker for eight minutes. Post-cooking, let the chana masala sit undisturbed for 15 minutes, allowing for natural pressure release. This ensures the flavors meld together. Carefully release any remaining pressure through the vent, and your chana masala is ready to infuse your meal with a deliciously spicy kick.
Recipe: Instant Pot Chana Masala
Instant Pot Applesauce
Recipes don't have to be complex; often, the simplest ones are the most delightful. A perfect example? Applesauce from your Instant Pot.
Start by combining four pounds of chopped apples, water, lemon zest, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt in your Instant Pot. Feel free to get creative by introducing other seasonings like pumpkin spice or nutmeg to suit your taste. After mixing everything well, cook the mixture for eight minutes. Once the cooking time is up, release the pressure and allow the applesauce to cool before serving.
Recipe: Instant Pot Applesauce
Instant Pot Yogurt
To make yogurt in your Instant Pot, begin by boiling milk in the pot. Once boiled, allow the milk to cool down, then stir in some yogurt, which acts as a starter culture. Next, use the yogurt setting on your Instant Pot and set it for an eight-hour fermentation period.
After the eight-hour fermentation, transfer it to your refrigerator and let it sit for another eight hours. While this yogurt-making process requires patience, the result is a batch of fresh, homemade yogurt tailored to your family's taste.
Recipe: Instant Pot Yogurt
Instant Pot Hummus
If you enjoy hummus at restaurants or from the store, try making it at home using your Instant Pot. In addition to your Instant Pot, you'll also use a food processor, so have it handy.
Rinse dried chickpeas and add them to the pot with water and garlic. After cooking, let them naturally release pressure for 20 minutes. Then, blend the chickpeas and garlic in a food processor until smooth. Here, you can add seasonings like cumin, salt, or even roasted red pepper for next-level flavor and color.
Recipe: Instant Pot Hummus
Instant Pot Celery Soup
Nothing says warm and cozy like a delicious soup. Making it in an Instant Pot simplifies the process even more.
Start your soup by sautéing your veggies, then add the rest of the ingredients to cook. After cooking, allow a five-minute natural pressure release, then vent the steam. To smooth the soup, remove half, blend it, and then mix it back in. This avoids over-blending while maintaining texture. If needed, thin the soup with some broth. This method offers a hassle-free, delicious soup with just the right consistency.
Recipe: Instant Pot Celery Soup
Creamy Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes
During big holiday meals like those with turkey, mashed potatoes are a favorite. To ease your workload, use your Instant Pot to cook the potatoes, instead of boiling them on the stove.
This method saves time and kitchen space. Once the potatoes are done, mash them to your liking and season as desired. Plus, once they're all mashed and seasoned, you can set your Instant Pot to "keep warm" so that the mashed potatoes will taste perfect come turkey carving time.
Instant Pot Tofu Miso Soup
For a takeout-style experience at home, start by sautéing onion, garlic, ginger, and shiitake mushrooms. Season this mix with salt and pepper, then add kale for some greens.
Next, pour in a miso ginger-flavored broth — Trader Joe's offers a great option — and sprinkle in some chili flakes. Let it simmer to blend the flavors. After simmering for a few minutes, add tofu and cook for an additional five minutes. This recipe doesn't require pressurized cooking, so it's a straightforward and delicious option for a cozy night in.
Recipe: Instant Pot Tofu Miso Soup
Instant Pot Vegan Red Beans And Rice
Using an Instant Pot to prepare red beans and rice enhances convenience and flavor. Since the Instant Pot is great for cooking both rice and beans separately, combining them in one dish represents a natural progression.
This dish is loaded with a variety of delicious seasonings and flavorful sausage, creating a rich and hearty meal. Be mindful of the cooking time; the beans and rice will cook for 40 minutes in the Instant Pot. After cooking, allow time for a 30-minute natural pressure release.
Instant Pot Lentil Sloppy Joes
If you follow a vegetarian diet, you might think that a sloppy joes is out of the question for you. However, lentils make a delicious substitute here.
Begin by sautéing your veggies in your cooking pot. Then, add in your seasoning, tomato sauce, broth, and lentils. Lentils are key here, as they offer a texture and heartiness similar to ground beef. Cook this mixture for 10 minutes, then allow it to naturally release pressure for about 15 minutes.
Recipe: Instant Pot Lentil Sloppy Joes
Instant Pot Mushroom Bolognese
For a meatless twist on a classic dish, using mushrooms and walnuts can offer a hearty, meat-like texture. This approach works wonderfully for a vegetarian bolognese.
Start by sautéing your vegetables before adding broth and other ingredients, including finely chopped mushrooms and walnuts. These two ingredients mimic the texture and heartiness of meat. This version of bolognese has a slightly longer cooking time, around 20 minutes, but the good news is you don't need to wait for a natural pressure release, which saves some time.
Recipe: Instant Pot Mushroom Bolognese
Instant Pot White Bean And Potato Stew
If soups are best for rainy days, save your stews for when the snow starts to fall. A white bean and potato stew, for example, combines hearty ingredients for a fulfilling meal.
First, soak your beans overnight. Then, on cooking day, add your ingredients into the pot, except for a few key items. Cook the mixture for 15 minutes, then naturally pressure release for 15 minutes. Next, stir in some fresh kale and lemon juice, along with basil and parsley for a burst of freshness.
Instant Pot Miso Red Lentil Soup
We love this Instant Pot Miso red lentil soup because it has a great texture. It's perfectly smooth but with enough texture to keep it interesting.
Begin by sautéing onion and garlic, and add mushrooms after a few minutes. Then, you'll add in lentils, broth, cumin, red pepper flakes, salt, and miso paste. After an eight-minute cooking time, opt for a quick pressure release, then squeeze lemon juice and chopped kale. Allow several moments for the kale to wilt for a fresh and slightly crisp element.
Recipe: Instant Pot Miso Red Lentil Soup