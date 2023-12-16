15 Vegetarian Instant Pot Recipes You Won't Get Tired Of

Whether you're just getting started with an Instant Pot or an experienced user, discovering a new recipe that resonates with you is always a delight. We often associate Instant Pots with hearty, meat-centric dishes. However, they offer an array of possibilities for creating mouth-watering vegetarian meals. By cleverly substituting meat and experimenting with the textures of various ingredients, you can prepare dishes that even meat enthusiasts will enjoy.

The versatility of the Instant Pot extends to a wide range of vegetarian dishes, including sides, main courses, and soups. From making your own yogurt to concocting flavorful stews, the Instant Pot serves as a valuable kitchen ally for vegetarians and those seeking to diversify their culinary repertoire.

If this is your first time working with an Instant Pot, we highly recommend looking over the included warnings and directions associated with your Instant Pot. After all, some models might have different options from the ones you'll find in our recipes.