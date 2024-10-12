Homemade Pumpkin Sourdough Is Taking Over TikTok And It Screams Fall

There are some important things you'll need to keep in mind when you make this loaf at home. First off, you'll want to make sure your starter is active and bubbly. The best time to use your starter is when it reaches its peak height in the jar. You should also be mindful of the amount of time that your dough needs to rise, as cutting this time short may cause your bread to deflate or come out too stodgy. You'll also need to bake it in the proper vessel; although using a Dutch oven will limit the amount of shapes you can make with the bread, it is very conducive to a well-browned, crunchy loaf. Alternatively, you can also use something like this Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven to bake your autumnal bread.

This pumpkin sourdough would be excellent for eating straight out of hand, or you can repurpose it for other uses in the kitchen. For one, it would make a great substitution for plain sandwich bread in your grilled cheese, since the sweet, pumpkin-y bread would complement a fontina or a gruyere quite well. You could also use it for French toast — just don't forget to add an extra drizzle of maple syrup on top for good measure.