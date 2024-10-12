Homemade Pumpkin Sourdough Is Taking Over TikTok And It Screams Fall
Fall is the perfect time of year for going outside, watching the leaves change, and indulging in seasonal coffee beverages. It's also the best time of year to bake. From apple cider donuts to elaborate cakes, the autumn months offer no shortage of baking inspiration. But when you grow tired of making homemade pumpkin bread, there's a new recipe to try that's perfect for getting in your fall sweets fix: pumpkin sourdough.
This recipe, which has gone viral on social media apps like TikTok, is easier to make than you may think. It starts with 200 grams of pumpkin puree, combined with all the typical sourdough ingredients, including a well-fed sourdough starter, bread flour, salt, and water; though some folks will also add maple syrup to the recipe for a sweet flavor. Once the sourdough has risen and doubled in size, it can be rolled out and folded up with a cinnamon sugar mixture. This will give you beautiful cinnamon layers, which complement the flavor of the pumpkin well. Once the bread is properly rested, it can be baked off until it's crunchy, sweet, and oozing with pumpkin flavor.
Give your bread a fall twist
There are some important things you'll need to keep in mind when you make this loaf at home. First off, you'll want to make sure your starter is active and bubbly. The best time to use your starter is when it reaches its peak height in the jar. You should also be mindful of the amount of time that your dough needs to rise, as cutting this time short may cause your bread to deflate or come out too stodgy. You'll also need to bake it in the proper vessel; although using a Dutch oven will limit the amount of shapes you can make with the bread, it is very conducive to a well-browned, crunchy loaf. Alternatively, you can also use something like this Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Bread Oven to bake your autumnal bread.
@gatherednutrition
Pumpkin cinnamon swirl sourdough! 🎃 Happy fall! The full recipe with details instructions is at the link in my bio! You'll need: 100g sourdough starter (active and bubbly) 200g pumpkin puree 25g maple syrup 240g filtered water 500g bread flour 12g salt For the cinnamon sugar swirl: 4g cinnamon 5g pumpkin pie spice 87g sugar (coconut sugar or regular sugar work) *my blog post shares my process for making sourdough, but I'm sure you can follow the ingredients and just use your usual routine :)! #sourdough #fall #fallrecipes #pumpkin #pumpkinseason #pumpkinsourdough #easyrecipes #sourdoughbaking #sourdoughrecipe #firstdayoffall #autumn #cozyvibes #comfortfood
This pumpkin sourdough would be excellent for eating straight out of hand, or you can repurpose it for other uses in the kitchen. For one, it would make a great substitution for plain sandwich bread in your grilled cheese, since the sweet, pumpkin-y bread would complement a fontina or a gruyere quite well. You could also use it for French toast — just don't forget to add an extra drizzle of maple syrup on top for good measure.