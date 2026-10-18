These Aldi Frozen Desserts Have A Tru Fru Taste For A Cheaper Price (And Are Shopper-Approved)

One of the most popular chocolate-covered fruit brands, Tru Fru, is in the frozen aisles at most grocery stores. These bite-sized treats come in several decadent flavors, but they can be on the pricier side. If you shop at Aldi, though, you're in luck. Shoppers love Aldi's frozen chocolate-covered fruit selection, and the grocery store has a delicious, affordable dupe that's better than the name brand: Season's Choice.

Season's Choice Bananas Covered in Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter are practically identical to Tru Fru's version, with creamy layers of peanut butter and decadent chocolate. The Strawberries Covered in Dark Chocolate from Season's Choice also resemble Tru Fru's Frozen Strawberries in White and Dark Chocolate, except the former only has one layer of chocolate, not two. Each Season's Choice option is $2.75 — more than half the price of Tru Fru.

While Aldi does feature double-coated products that more closely resemble Tru Fru's treats, they're ordinarily more expensive. If you're lucky, you can find Season's Choice Double-Coated Raspberries in White and Dark Chocolate and Double-Coated Strawberries in White and Milk Chocolate on sale for slightly less than a bag of Tru Fru.