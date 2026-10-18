These Aldi Frozen Desserts Have A Tru Fru Taste For A Cheaper Price (And Are Shopper-Approved)
One of the most popular chocolate-covered fruit brands, Tru Fru, is in the frozen aisles at most grocery stores. These bite-sized treats come in several decadent flavors, but they can be on the pricier side. If you shop at Aldi, though, you're in luck. Shoppers love Aldi's frozen chocolate-covered fruit selection, and the grocery store has a delicious, affordable dupe that's better than the name brand: Season's Choice.
Season's Choice Bananas Covered in Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter are practically identical to Tru Fru's version, with creamy layers of peanut butter and decadent chocolate. The Strawberries Covered in Dark Chocolate from Season's Choice also resemble Tru Fru's Frozen Strawberries in White and Dark Chocolate, except the former only has one layer of chocolate, not two. Each Season's Choice option is $2.75 — more than half the price of Tru Fru.
While Aldi does feature double-coated products that more closely resemble Tru Fru's treats, they're ordinarily more expensive. If you're lucky, you can find Season's Choice Double-Coated Raspberries in White and Dark Chocolate and Double-Coated Strawberries in White and Milk Chocolate on sale for slightly less than a bag of Tru Fru.
What customers think of these delicious Aldi dupes
Aldi fans love these Tru Fru dupes. "Tried the banana ones for the first time this week. AMAZING! usually i have to settle for tru fru PB banana or the reese's, but these are just as good for way less $$!!" said one Redditor. A customer on Facebook commented, "I just got some of these and the strawberry a couple weeks ago. They were so good I went and got a couple more boxes," while another said of the strawberry ones: "I love them!!!! So much cheaper than TruFru which I was addicted to for a while! I can't not eat the entire bag but with the Aldi ones the amount is less too so it's ok to eat the whole bag!"
Compared to Tru Fru's varieties, customers find Aldi's version has smoother chocolate. While some shoppers wish they came with milk chocolate instead of dark, plenty of others appreciate the dark chocolate for being a healthier alternative. A Tasting Table writer also deemed these frozen treats some of the 10 best Aldi frozen desserts to buy, finding both the Season's Choice Bananas Covered in Dark Chocolate and Peanut Butter and the Strawberries Covered in Dark Chocolate to be delightfully sweet and chocolatey. While the bananas were great straight from the freezer, they said the strawberries needed a little thaw time before eating.