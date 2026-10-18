Forget Outback And Longhorn: If You're Feeding Kids, Head Here Instead

For a Bloomin' Onion, you head to Outback Steakhouse, while LongHorn is the casual steakhouse for a flame-grilled T-bone. But if you're bringing the whole family along for steak night, head to Texas Roadhouse for the best kids' menu. All three of the steakhouses' children's-only sections offer smaller steaks for less money, as well as common selections for delicate young palates. But when your kids grow bored with the same macaroni & cheese, chicken tenders, and tiny steaks, look to Texas Roadhouse for a wider variety of child-friendly dishes.

The Lil' Dillo steak bites are Texas Roadhouse's unique offering for steak-loving little ones who have a few years to go before they can carve up a whole sirloin. Bigger kids can look to the Ranger Meals for barbecue ribs just their size. And some children just want to dig into an all-beef hotdog and leave the rest for the grown-ups. But it's not just the more expansive kids' menu that sets Texas Roadhouse apart. It's but one of 13 ways Texas Roadhouse outshines Outback and Longhorn.