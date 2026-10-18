Turn A Box Of Jiffy Cornbread Into Moist Breakfast Bites That You'll Make Again And Again

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Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not give it some pizzazz? Instead of eating the same egg and toast combination every morning (which is totally okay, no judgment here!), shake things up with some homemade eggs bites instead. They're packed with protein, easy to assemble, and taste great with different fillings. One of our favorite egg bite ingredients is somewhat unconventional, but it totally transforms their flavor. And that's cornbread.

Beyond being delicious, cornbread is the perfect egg bite base. It adds a sweet taste and crumbly texture to the bites, plus its dense consistency helps them retain their shape. As it bakes, the cornbread soaks up the egg mixture, too, making it super soft and moist. Plus, who doesn't enjoy some form of fresh-baked bread at breakfast? You'll forget all about biscuit mix when you use a box of Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix to make egg bites shine.

To make cornbread egg bites, prepare a package of Jiffy cornbread mix, following the box instructions. Then grease your muffin tins with butter or olive oil. Fill each muffin opening about halfway with cornbread mix, then top with a layer of beaten eggs mixed with ingredients of your choice — we're thinking herbs, spinach, ham, or cheese, for example. Bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes, or until the egg is thoroughly cooked. When they're done, sprinkle shredded cheese on top and quickly put back into the oven to melt, and voila! You've got scrumptious breakfast egg bites.