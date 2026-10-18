10 Best Italian Restaurants Guy Fieri Visited On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Throughout the years, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has taken viewers around the country — and even overseas — with "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." During dozens of seasons, the host is known to have referenced his love for the cuisine of his heritage: Italian. But out of all the pasta parlors and trattorias, which Italian restaurants are the best?

Figuring that out required much more than looking at which kitchens found Fieri swooning over fresh ground sausage as his mouth watered for ravioli. Reviews across social media, nominations, and awards were all weighed in deciding which restaurants did the best job bringing the flavor and feel of the Old World to the United States with savories and sweets alike.

From proofing pizza dough for days to aging prosciutto for over a year, classic techniques in scratch cooking abound at restaurants — and markets doubling as restaurants — from coast to coast. If you're wondering whether your favorite Triple D spot made the cut, or you're trying to plot out your own ragù and ricotta-fueled road trip, read on.