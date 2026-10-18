10 Best Pinot Noir Wines For Beginners

Commonly referred to as the heartbreak grape due to its finicky nature in the vineyard and in the cellar, pinot noir is one of a kind. It's grown around the globe, although over two-thirds of it is grown in France, namely in Burgundy. For consumers who have yet to delve into the world of pinot, there are plenty of options to sample, from savory, earthy takes to fruit-dominant bottles. I've had the chance of sampling pinot noir from dozens of countries, and have even worked a harvest in its homeland in Burgundy.

With first-hand experience as well as knowledge gained from my education as a Certified Specialist of Wine and WSET Level 3 holder, I put together a list of pinot noir bottles that are perfect for beginners. These wines span the important international pinot growing regions, showcasing the grape's multitudes. I've chosen bottles ranging from more basic entry-level options to finer wines that are still within reach. Although pinot noir from Burgundy commands some of the highest prices of any wine anywhere, I've stuck to more affordable options that are suitable for people looking for an introduction to the variety. Here are the pinot noir bottles that beginners should try.