The Upcoming Aldi Crofton Roaster That's Cheaper Than Le Creuset But Just As Sleek

If you've been eyeing a Le Creuset roaster but just can't stomach the price, Aldi is coming to your rescue with an option that looks just as good while being far cheaper. Coming to the Aldi Finds section later this month are several pieces of Crofton cast iron cookware, which are perfect for someone looking to fill out their kitchen with a roaster or Dutch oven that isn't wildly expensive. The Crofton line is Aldi's in-house brand of cookware, which is beloved by customers as affordable dupes for higher-end brands like Le Creuset, but is often only available for a limited time. So if you're in the market for one, mark your calendars for September 16.

The two Crofton pans coming to Aldi next week are described as a cast iron oval roaster and a small Dutch oven, with both styles coming in a cream color and a dark "forest" green. Unlike previous Crofton roasters, which have been more like traditional enameled casserole dishes, the oval roaster is similar to a Le Creuset-style oval Dutch oven, complete with a lid. While the specific dimensions of the Aldi oval roaster are not yet listed, previously released versions from several years ago were a foot across, with a 5-quart capacity.

The upcoming smaller green Dutch oven from Crofton is listed at 18 centimeters, which is about 7 inches. That is roughly a 2-quart capacity, which is great for smaller households or those with less storage space.