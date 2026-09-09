The Upcoming Aldi Crofton Roaster That's Cheaper Than Le Creuset But Just As Sleek
If you've been eyeing a Le Creuset roaster but just can't stomach the price, Aldi is coming to your rescue with an option that looks just as good while being far cheaper. Coming to the Aldi Finds section later this month are several pieces of Crofton cast iron cookware, which are perfect for someone looking to fill out their kitchen with a roaster or Dutch oven that isn't wildly expensive. The Crofton line is Aldi's in-house brand of cookware, which is beloved by customers as affordable dupes for higher-end brands like Le Creuset, but is often only available for a limited time. So if you're in the market for one, mark your calendars for September 16.
The two Crofton pans coming to Aldi next week are described as a cast iron oval roaster and a small Dutch oven, with both styles coming in a cream color and a dark "forest" green. Unlike previous Crofton roasters, which have been more like traditional enameled casserole dishes, the oval roaster is similar to a Le Creuset-style oval Dutch oven, complete with a lid. While the specific dimensions of the Aldi oval roaster are not yet listed, previously released versions from several years ago were a foot across, with a 5-quart capacity.
The upcoming smaller green Dutch oven from Crofton is listed at 18 centimeters, which is about 7 inches. That is roughly a 2-quart capacity, which is great for smaller households or those with less storage space.
Two new pieces of Aldi Crofton offer solid performance at a fraction of the price of other Dutch ovens and roasters
Nobody expected a budget brand like Crofton to outperform Le Creuset or Staub cookware, but at the prices listed, it won't have to. The oval roaster is listed at $29.99, while the smaller Dutch oven is only $19.99. That is less than 10% of the price of similarly-sized cookware from Le Creuset. And while lower prices like that may have you worried about durability, Crofton's enameled cast iron pans are known to have a 2-year warranty in the past.
Aldi customers who have purchased previous releases of its enameled and cast iron cookware also vouch for its quality. On Reddit, most users agree that the Crofton pans are heavier than other more expensive brands, but that they do their job well. One commenter says, "The enameling is not as sturdy as LC or Staub, for that matter, but for under $25, it's great. If the enameling doesn't hold up after several years of regular weekly use, upgrade :)." Others note that with proper care they will be plenty durable, with one person claiming, "I've had one for at least 10 years and use it all the time. It's been great."
While Le Creuset is certainly a high-quality brand, not everyone is in the market for a roaster or Dutch oven that needs to last a lifetime. If you're on a budget, or just need some cookware for more specialized occasions that won't take as much of a beating, these Crofton Aldi finds can be a great way to fill a need cheaply.