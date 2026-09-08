Review: Chobani's Ube Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer Hits All The Right Notes

There's nothing like a good coffee creamer to brighten up your morning cup. Not all creamers are quite up to the task, though, and given all the coffee creamer brands out there, it's not so clear-cut which ones to reach for. Moreover, when a brand rolls out a new or seasonal flavor, it can be hard to tell whether or not it's worth it to diverge from your go-to creamer to give the new guy a try.

As someone who is quite familiar with all things creamy coffee infusions (having pinpointed the best vanilla coffee creamers, ranked Walmart Great Value creamers, and even reviewed Harry Potter butterbeer-flavored creamers), I'm always up to the task of trying out those new or limited release flavors to see if they're worth the fridge space. I did exactly that with Chobani's new Ube Sweet Cream flavor, a purple concoction that supposedly boasts those subtly sweet, earthy, and nutty flavors that one would expect from the beloved purple yam (or, at least, in a product inspired by the yam). Chobani sent me a carton of the seasonal creamer to try and review, so I gave it an honest and straightforward taste test to see if I liked it on a personal level and if I think it's worth trying for yourself.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.