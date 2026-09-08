Girl Scouts' New Allergy-Friendly Cookie Packs A Lot Of Flavor

Who doesn't look forward to Girl Scout cookie season? The iconic colorful boxes have had a spot on the shelf in many a home pantry for decades — that is, unless your household is chock-full of allergies. If you avoid wheat, nuts, and dairy, Girl Scout cookie season was probably just another grouping of days to you. Until now, that is.

Girl Scouts has come in hot this year to remedy that problem with the introduction of its newest allergy-friendly cookie: Sparkables. Its vibrant name promises no sacrifice on flavor, despite the cookie's sensitive ingredients. You won't find any gluten, nuts, or animal products in this cookie, making it a friendly option for those who have to avoid several major food allergens. I got my hands on an early sample to see how hype-worthy they really are — let's dive in!

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