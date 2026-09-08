Girl Scouts' New Allergy-Friendly Cookie Packs A Lot Of Flavor
Who doesn't look forward to Girl Scout cookie season? The iconic colorful boxes have had a spot on the shelf in many a home pantry for decades — that is, unless your household is chock-full of allergies. If you avoid wheat, nuts, and dairy, Girl Scout cookie season was probably just another grouping of days to you. Until now, that is.
Girl Scouts has come in hot this year to remedy that problem with the introduction of its newest allergy-friendly cookie: Sparkables. Its vibrant name promises no sacrifice on flavor, despite the cookie's sensitive ingredients. You won't find any gluten, nuts, or animal products in this cookie, making it a friendly option for those who have to avoid several major food allergens. I got my hands on an early sample to see how hype-worthy they really are — let's dive in!
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
As a former Girl Scout myself, I'm no stranger to the brand's long line of cookies. I was a Scout in the era when Tagalongs, Thin Mints, and Samoas dominated the cookie charts — personally, when selling boxes outside my local grocery store, I didn't understand why Trefoils never got as much love. But I digress.
All of that is to say that I have standards when it comes to my Girl Scout cookies. Though I've been out of the game for years, I know what those hard workers are capable of, and they deserve cookies that measure up to their own potential. That was certainly the case when I tried the line's new Exploremores cookies, so I wasn't going to be lenient here – I was strict when I judged these cookies. Girl Scouts don't take shortcuts, and their cookies shouldn't, either, no matter how allergy-friendly they may be.
Taste test
Allergy-havers, you're in luck! I was pretty delighted by the newest Girl Scouts cookie release, and it's hard to exercise a measure of self-control with these right in front of me — I'm very, very into them, despite not having any food allergies. It probably helps that I love an oat-based cookie, and these really fit the bill.
In terms of their texture, I found a nice middle ground with Sparkables. The cookies weren't crunchy, but they weren't soft or crumbly, either — I appreciated that they were easy to bite into without falling apart at my touch. Moreover, they're packed with flavor. Cinnamon is very apparent, and you'll get a small crunch from chocolate chips and sprinkles. Additionally, the cookies aren't too sweet. They're right up my alley, and if these were the only Girl Scout cookies made available to me, I wouldn't feel like I was missing out in the slightest.
Final thoughts
Bottom line? Even if you're not following a strict allergy-related dietary protocol, you should still pick up a box of these cookies when you see them. I think you'd be pleasantly surprised at the innovations being made in the allergy-friendly space, which are certainly exemplified in these cookies — they don't sacrifice at all on flavor, despite being free of gluten, nuts, and animal products.
And, if you are only able to purchase these cookies this Girl Scout cookie season, don't fret. You're not missing out, I promise — these are just as yummy as the beloved Thin Mints and Tagalongs, and they won't result in an upset stomach or breakout of hives, either. Take it from a girl who's picky about her cookies, and pickier about her Girl Scout cookies: They won't disappoint.
Price, availability, and nutrition
There's no indication so far that Sparkables is a limited release, and personally, I hope the cookies stick around for the long haul — they may just be my new Girl Scout cookie of choice. At the time of writing, we also don't yet know how much a box will cost. A safe estimate puts them between $6 and $7, in line with most of the company's other boxes.
Three cookies are considered one serving size (thank you, cookie Gods), and one serving size has 7 grams of fat, 18 grams of carbs, and 1 gram of protein.