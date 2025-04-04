The Best Oats For Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, According To Ree Drummond

Whether you plan on making them for yourself or a cookie exchange party, there are a few things you should keep in mind when making the best oatmeal raisin cookies, especially since everyone has a special way of adding a little extra pizzazz to their cookies. Take celebrity baker Duff Goldman, who adds an extra step to his baking process to ensure he gets plumper raisins, or Milk Bar's Christina Tosi, who uses a secret ingredient to give her oatmeal raisin cookies a delicious, crackly effect. Even the Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, has a foolproof way to make chewy oatmeal raisin cookies. However, her trick doesn't involve additional steps or extra ingredients. Instead, she wants you to focus solely on the oats.

"Stick with old-fashioned rolled oats for this cookie recipe; they're essential to the chewy texture," Drummond explains on her website. Old-fashioned rolled oats and oatmeal raisin cookies are like two peas in a pod, not meant to be separated.

Old-fashioned rolled oats bring a subtle nuttiness and delicious taste that wonderfully complements the sweet yet tart flavor profile of the raisins. As for the cookie's texture and shape, that is better maintained by old-fashioned rolled oats, as opposed to instant oats since the latter is finer and more processed. "[Instant oats] will leave you with drier cookies," Drummond notes.

The chewy bite provided by old-fashioned rolled oats is why they are regularly used to make oat-based desserts like strawberry chia oatmeal bars and oatmeal almond joy cookies. But, what exactly are old-fashioned rolled oats?