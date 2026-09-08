5 Rold Gold Pretzel Flavors, Ranked
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I have been on a pretzel quest lately, trying various brands along the way, like Dot's Homestyle Pretzels and Stellar Snacks. This time around, I wanted to focus on one staple I constantly see in the pretzel and chip aisle: Rold Gold. Though there is a range of shapes, I picked one standard pretzel shape and then tried almost all the flavored options — save for cheddar, which was hard to locate — before ranking them from worst to best.
I wanted to get a feel for the flavor selection and pick one as the ultimate winner. I sought the most intensely flavored option that actually tasted as advertised. A couple were somewhat disappointing, while one was a star. If you want to find out which is the best Rold Gold pretzel flavor out there, I'm here to lead the way.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
5. Selects Flamin' Hot Honey Mustard
I love Flamin' Hot things, namely anything of the Cheetos variety. After all, the crunchy Flamin' Hot Cheetos are the greatest Cheeto flavor and a familiar favorite for good reason. The Selects Flamin' Hot Honey Mustard pretzels from Rold Gold, however, seem too light on the flavor. I also think there's a competition between the two main flavors. The heat takes attention away from the honey mustard. The result is a somewhat muddled pretzel that's neither too honey mustard-tasting nor too Flamin' Hot-like.
There are spices, onion powder, mustard, honey, and monosodium glutamate (MSG), but there is also cheddar cheese, stevia leaf extract, and natural and artificial flavors. I can't tell where the spiciness comes in, though it's likely from the spices and flavorings. Either way, as you can see, a lot is going on in this pretzel. I can appreciate the twisted appearance, which makes it easy to grab from the bag and somewhat mimics the shape of crunchy Cheetos. The flavor isn't unpleasant by any means, but it doesn't live up to my expectations.
I love honey mustard pretzels but would prefer a standalone Flamin' Hot pretzel to really ramp up the flavors and heat. There is some heat here, but it only comes through at the very end — after you finish chewing and swallowing. I would have wanted some of that heat to come through earlier.
4. Selects Garlic Parmesan
Garlic Parmesan is an iconic combination and one I really like in pretzels — and pretty much any vehicle, from chicken wings to fries. That's to say, I was expecting a deeply creamy, nutty profile of Parmesan and then the fragrant addition of garlic, but much like the aforementioned Flamin' Hot flavor, these are just a little too light on the flavoring. Once I put the Garlic Parmesan pretzel on my tongue, the flavoring practically came off. Then I'm just left with the plain pretzel.
This flavor dust was a problem for many bags on this list. However, the higher-ranked flavors are stronger and better balanced. This option has some cheesy flavoring thanks to Parmesan and cheddar cheese on the ingredients list, but it's not distinct enough for me to truly pick up on it. It needs considerably more intensity and just doesn't deliver what I am looking for in a pretzel. It's not that it tastes bad, but if it's advertising a flavor, I want to actually experience it. At least the flavors are somewhat more straightforward than the Flamin' Hot Honey Mustard ones, giving it a slight lead in the ranking. Still, I am not too impressed.
3. Tiny Twists
I can appreciate a plain pretzel because it makes it a more versatile vehicle for whatever you want to pair it with. Of course, you can simply grab a handful and eat them straight out of the bag, but these Tiny Twists are the type of product you could have on hand to pair with any kind of dip or even flavor them yourself. You could create a trio of chocolate-covered pretzels or perhaps incorporate them into a classic recipe like strawberry pretzel pie. There's certainly a time and place for this type of pretzel, which is why it gets a middle-of-the-road ranking.
It offers an enticing foundation, but it obviously doesn't stack up to some of the other flavors. However, I ranked it above the previous two just because they were underwhelming. At least the Tiny Twists deliver on their promise of a classic pretzel twist. That said, this Rold Gold offering doesn't necessarily stand out from the sea of pretzels on the market, so I wouldn't choose the brand over others. In a previous Tasting Table pretzel brand ranking, the writer ranked them low, saying they were a tad salty, which is something to factor in. However, the next two flavors are a completely different story and are worth sprinting to the store for.
2. Selects Doritos Cool Ranch
There are always two camps: those who like the classic Nacho Cheese Doritos and those who think Cool Ranch is superior. Rold Gold is definitely appealing to chip lovers, adding yet another popular flavor to the mix. Unlike the Flamin' Hot version, the flavors of these Rold Gold Selects Cool Ranch Doritos-flavored Pretzels are interesting and really work. They offer a unique base compared to what you would typically expect from corn-based Cool Ranch Doritos. Here we have the wheat flour foundation, which is milder.
You still get the creamy notes of ranch, but the pretzel base breathes new life into a staple snack. They would be perfect for backyard gatherings or football watch parties if you want to offer something different. These pretzels are coated in whey, buttermilk, MSG, cheddar cheese, and a range of seasonings, including garlic and onion powder, and even a touch of umami from tomato powder. They are flavorful from start to finish and truly check all the boxes I was looking for. Even with the high praise, there is still one flavor that's even more intense and interesting.
1. Selects Dill Pickle
If you're a pickle loather, look away — quick! My favorite of the handful of Rold Gold options I tried is the Selects Dill Pickle flavor. It genuinely nails the taste of a dill pickle, with a blend of punchy vinegar, salty, brine-like flavor, and dill. Sometimes this doesn't translate, as I experienced when I ranked The Laughing Cow's cheeses and placed the Dill Pickle flavor toward the back because it was more dill-y than anything. Rold Gold has a solid formula going for it, and it's worth buying for anyone who is a fan of pickle products.
They are considerably tart, which is harder to achieve than you might think. The first thing I taste is tangy vinegar, which envelops the senses and offers an authentic pickle experience. There's enough salt to make it feel authentic, and then the dill offers a fragrant herbal addition to truly round it out. This is the perfect execution of a pickle flavor, and I am so glad I got to experience it. I like that they're powerful enough that you can eat a few and feel satisfied. This is not only the best from Rold Gold but also one of the better pretzels I've had lately.
Methodology
I tried all the pretzels several times to establish a baseline of the flavors, carefully noting which tastes I could most easily detect. I, of course, wanted to find a variety that delivered on the flavor listed on the packaging.
Nothing was unpleasant to eat; I could totally eat these and happily serve them to other people. However, I had to get really granular for these taste tests and establish a clear hierarchy of products based on which offered the most intense and appropriate flavor. The lower-ranking pretzels were simply underwhelming or seemed pretty light on seasoning, while the higher-ranking ones were more boldly flavored.