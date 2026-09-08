5 Rold Gold Pretzel Flavors, Ranked

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I have been on a pretzel quest lately, trying various brands along the way, like Dot's Homestyle Pretzels and Stellar Snacks. This time around, I wanted to focus on one staple I constantly see in the pretzel and chip aisle: Rold Gold. Though there is a range of shapes, I picked one standard pretzel shape and then tried almost all the flavored options — save for cheddar, which was hard to locate — before ranking them from worst to best.

I wanted to get a feel for the flavor selection and pick one as the ultimate winner. I sought the most intensely flavored option that actually tasted as advertised. A couple were somewhat disappointing, while one was a star. If you want to find out which is the best Rold Gold pretzel flavor out there, I'm here to lead the way.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.