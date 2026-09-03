14 Of The Best Costco Grocery Finds With Deep Discounts In September 2026

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Whoever compiled Costco's monthly Members-Only Savings flyer for September discounts definitely had fall and back-to-school on the brain. The discounts range from packaged snacks to coffee pods, easy dinners to ingredients for fall baking. And if you're already counting down to Halloween (which the decor displays at Costco have been doing since early August), you'll definitely want to check out the discount on full-sized candy bars guaranteed to make you the most popular trick-or-treating house on the block.

The warehouse store doesn't accept manufacturer's coupons, so instead releases a monthly Members-Only Savings flyer with discounted prices automatically applied to every member's purchase, no coupon required. Costco is all about selling high-quality products at the best possible price, so even if something you love isn't on sale, you can rest assured you're getting a great deal. When there is a sale? Well, now that price is a steal.

To make stocking up even easier, consider shopping Costco Same-Day for delivery from Instacart — executive members get a monthly $10 credit on orders over $150, so now's the perfect time to use it. The September Members-Only Savings are valid through September 20, 2026, with several additional discounted prices that have different expiration dates. Prices may vary by store or region. Keep reading for some of Costco's best discounts for September 2026.