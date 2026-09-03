14 Of The Best Costco Grocery Finds With Deep Discounts In September 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whoever compiled Costco's monthly Members-Only Savings flyer for September discounts definitely had fall and back-to-school on the brain. The discounts range from packaged snacks to coffee pods, easy dinners to ingredients for fall baking. And if you're already counting down to Halloween (which the decor displays at Costco have been doing since early August), you'll definitely want to check out the discount on full-sized candy bars guaranteed to make you the most popular trick-or-treating house on the block.
The warehouse store doesn't accept manufacturer's coupons, so instead releases a monthly Members-Only Savings flyer with discounted prices automatically applied to every member's purchase, no coupon required. Costco is all about selling high-quality products at the best possible price, so even if something you love isn't on sale, you can rest assured you're getting a great deal. When there is a sale? Well, now that price is a steal.
To make stocking up even easier, consider shopping Costco Same-Day for delivery from Instacart — executive members get a monthly $10 credit on orders over $150, so now's the perfect time to use it. The September Members-Only Savings are valid through September 20, 2026, with several additional discounted prices that have different expiration dates. Prices may vary by store or region. Keep reading for some of Costco's best discounts for September 2026.
Goldfish Baked Snack Crackers
You can get Goldfish crackers in cheddar at Costco in snack sizes, but it's the 66-ounce box of three 22-ounce bags on sale right now, just in time for school lunches. Normally priced around $12, Costco's taking $3.15 off this giant box of Goldfish crackers.
Purchase the 66-ounce box of Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Baked Snack Crackers at Costco for around $10 through September 20.
Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Snacks
Pirate's Booty is one of our favorite snacks to buy at Costco. It's crunchy, cheesy, and gluten-free — plus, it's currently a great deal. A box of 40 half-ounce bags (did we mention this puffed snack is light and airy, too?) is normally around $15, but is currently $3.50 off.
Purchase the 40-pack box of Pirate's Booty Aged White Cheddar Snack at Costco for around $11 through September 20.
Crafted Classics Coffee K-Cup Pod Variety Pack
Costco has a plethora of K-Cup pod varieties available, from Starbucks to the Kirkland store brand, and right now Keurig's Crafted Classics variety pack is on sale. With six coffees, including the Caribou Coffee pod we ranked number two in our taste test (not to mention the Newman's Own Organic Special Blend that also made the list), this is a great deal to snag in advance of any holiday-season visitors you might expect. Normally priced at $42.99, the 72-pack is $10 off.
Purchase the 72-count Crafted Classics Coffee K-Cup Pod Variety Pack at Costco for $32.99 through September 20.
M&M's, Snickers and More Chocolate Candy Bars
Halloween may still be weeks away, but now is the time to stock up on candy for trick-or-treaters. But why buy snack-size treats when you could be the house handing out full-sized bars? Right now at Costco, a 30-count variety pack of M&Ms, Twix, Snickers, and Milky Way is on sale for about $26 — a $7.50 discount. It's limited to four per member per shopping trip, but 120 full-size bars may be enough to get you through one night, right?
Purchase the M&M's, Snickers and More Chocolate Candy Bars 30-count Variety Pack at Costco for around $26 through September 20.
Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract
Just in time for all your fall and winter baking, Costco has a great deal on bottles of Nielsen-Massey vanilla. We ranked Nielsen-Massey number one in our vanilla extract testing, and love that you can get this fantastic product at Costco. Normally priced at $49.99 for two 8-ounce bottles, the vanilla is $10 off through September 13th. Note: This deal is only available online, so head to the Costco website to order it for delivery.
Purchase two 8-ounce bottles of Nielsen-Massey Madagascar Bourbon Pure Vanilla Extract for $39.99 on Costco.com through September 13.
President Crumbled Feta Cheese
Crumbled feta cheese is a must-have in your fridge. It is salty, tangy, and can probably stand in for other crumbly cheeses like queso fresco or ricotta salata in a pinch. President Crumbled Feta Cheese, which normally retails at Costco for around $7 for a 1.5-pound canister, is currently on sale for $2.40 off. This deal is here for a while, available all the way until September 28th.
Purchase President Crumbled Feta Cheese at Costco for $2.40 off through September 28.
Wholly Organic Smashed Avocado
While it's hard to beat a fresh avocado, you can't argue with the convenience (or guaranteed ripeness) of Wholly Organic Smashed Avocado cups. Usually priced around $15 for 16 cups, this versatile product is $4 off. Spread it on toast or turn it into guac, just don't miss this deal!
Purchase a carton of 16 two-ounce cups of Wholly Organic Smashed Avocado at Costco for around $11 through September 20.
Yummy Dino Buddies Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets
Nothing beats chicken nuggets as an easy weeknight meal, especially when you've got hungry kids to feed. And if those nuggets happen to be dino-shaped? Sign us up. Right now at Costco, you can snag a 5-pound bag of Yummy Dino Buddies Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets for around $12.50, $4 off the normal retail price, making dinner both easy and affordable.
Purchase Yummy Dino Buddies Dinosaur-Shaped Chicken Breast Nuggets at Costco for $12.50 through September 20.
Best Foods Real Mayonnaise in Squeeze Bottles
Whether you know it as Best Foods or Hellmann's, this yellow and blue-labeled mayonnaise is currently on sale at Costco, just in time to stock up for sandwich-packing season. We actually spotted the same deal on both brands on the Costco website, available either Same-Day or for delivery depending on regional availability. Either way, two 25-ounce bottles are $3 off the normal price.
Purchase two Best Foods or Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise 25-ounce squeeze bottles at Costco for around $8 through September 20th.
Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer
If you can resist the temptation of the Starbucks drive-through, it just got easier — and cheaper — to make a delicious coffee at home. Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer normally retails for almost $9 for a 58-ounce bottle at Costco, but is currently $2.50 off. Considering a standard Caramel Macchiato Grande is likely to run you about $6 at Starbucks, we'd call this creamer a deal with or without the discount.
Purchase Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Creamer at Costco for $2.50 off through September 20.
Amylu Paleo Andouille Chicken Sausages
Having a flavorful and fully-cooked protein in your refrigerator is an amazing start to an easy weeknight meal. The Amylu Andouille Chicken Sausages happen to also be gluten-free and paleo, so they can fit into a wide variety of diets. While this 16-link pack of sausages is normally priced around $16, it's currently $4 off.
Purchase a 16-count package of Amylu Paleo Andouille Chicken Sausages at Costco for around $12 through September 20.
Simple Mills Seed and Nut Flour Honey Cinnamon Sweet Thins
For a sweet and crunchy treat you can feel good about, be sure to grab a bag of the Simple Mills Seed and Nut Flour Honey Cinnamon Sweet Thins on your next Costco run. The graham cracker-style crisps are extra crunchy thanks to the addition of watermelon seeds in the flour blend, and you've got to love an ingredient list full of things you recognize and can pronounce! The crackers are normally around $10 for a 14-ounce bag, but are on sale for $2.80 off.
Purchase a 14-ounce bag of Simple Mills Seed and Nut Flour Honey Cinnamon Sweet Thins at Costco at a $2.80 discount through September 20.
Annie's Organic Bees, Bugs & Butterflies Fruit-Flavored Snacks
We told you it was school lunch season, and that means massive boxes of fruit snacks. Annie's Organic Bees, Bugs & Butterflies Fruit-Flavored Snacks are a classroom hit, and right now the box of 50 0.7-ounce snacks at Costco is quite a deal. The snacks usually cost around $16, but now have a $4.20 discount.
Purchase a 50-pouch box of Annie's Organic Bees, Bugs & Butterflies Fruit-Flavored Snacks at Costco with a $4.20 discount through September 20.
Kodiak Cakes Power Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix
We named Kodiak Power Cakes mix one of the best pancake mixes of 2026. It's easy to use, and also packs a punch with 100% whole grains and plenty of protein to fuel your morning. This behemoth box contains three 24-ounce bags of mix and normally retails for $14-$15, but is $4 off through September 20. Pro tip from this writer-slash-mom: Make a big batch of waffles and stash them in your freezer for easy breakfasts all school year long.
Purchase a 4.5-pound box of Kodiak Cakes Power Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix at Costco with a $4 discount through September 20.