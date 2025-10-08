The Reason Hellmann's Mayo Has A Different Name In Some States
It's got that iconic yellow label, that unmistakable blue ribbon logo, and that delicious creaminess you grew up with. That's right! We're talking about Hellmann's Mayo, or, depending on what part of the country you're in, Best Foods. Sometimes, you cross state lines and things change in ways you could never anticipate, like finding that your tried-and-true mayo brand has a completely different name.
But why is the same product called Hellmann's in some states and Best Foods in others? For this story, we have to go back to the early 20th century. Richard Hellmann began selling the mayonnaise we all know and love in his New York City delicatessen in 1920. Then, in 1927, Postum Foods, which later became Best Foods, acquired the Hellmann's brand. But Best Foods already had a mayo recipe selling great out west in California.
So, Postum figured, why mess with success? Best Foods Mayo and Hellmann's kept their names. And that's how we ended up with two very similarly packaged mayos bearing the same color scheme, despite having completely different names, in different areas of the country. We know there's a lingering question: Do Hellmann's and Best Foods taste different? Luckily, multiple people on the internet have put both through a taste test.
Do Hellmann's and Best Foods mayo taste the same?
Hellmann's Mayo became an American favorite shortly after it hit shelves way back in the 1920s, and Best Foods found its own fame in the West. But are the two comparable? Apparently, despite the identical labels and parent company, some people can detect noticeable differences between the two.
While Sharon Saloman of the Phoenix New Times thought they tasted exactly the same, her husband could detect the difference between Best Foods and Hellmann's in both look and taste. More recently, in 2022, taste testers at Sporked, including "Mythical Kitchen's" Josh Scherer, found that Hellmann's is eggier and more custardy, while Best Foods is smoother and definitely the tangier of the two.
However, as of 2025, Best Foods and Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise both have the same nutritional information and ingredient lists. Amounts could vary, and, as the Sporked taste test suggests, Best Foods may have more lemon juice, making the recipes slightly different from each other. However, if that's the case, that seems like a secret that Best Foods isn't going to give up easily. Mayo is a controversial condiment for many reasons, and the Best Foods versus Hellmann's debate is just one of them.