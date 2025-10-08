The Reason Hellmann's Mayo Has A Different Name In Some States

It's got that iconic yellow label, that unmistakable blue ribbon logo, and that delicious creaminess you grew up with. That's right! We're talking about Hellmann's Mayo, or, depending on what part of the country you're in, Best Foods. Sometimes, you cross state lines and things change in ways you could never anticipate, like finding that your tried-and-true mayo brand has a completely different name.

But why is the same product called Hellmann's in some states and Best Foods in others? For this story, we have to go back to the early 20th century. Richard Hellmann began selling the mayonnaise we all know and love in his New York City delicatessen in 1920. Then, in 1927, Postum Foods, which later became Best Foods, acquired the Hellmann's brand. But Best Foods already had a mayo recipe selling great out west in California.

So, Postum figured, why mess with success? Best Foods Mayo and Hellmann's kept their names. And that's how we ended up with two very similarly packaged mayos bearing the same color scheme, despite having completely different names, in different areas of the country. We know there's a lingering question: Do Hellmann's and Best Foods taste different? Luckily, multiple people on the internet have put both through a taste test.