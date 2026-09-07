10 Burger King International Items That Deserve To Be On US Menus

While Burger King doesn't officially use "Have it your way" as its current tagline, it still frequently evokes that classic slogan in its push to be a place where customers are put first and encouraged to get what they want. Unfortunately, if what they want is a menu item that can only be found at a Burger King location outside of the U.S., they are out of luck. But we think that the company should let us have it our way on that front as well.

From variations on the Whopper and other Burger King mainstays to entirely unique menu items unlike anything you can find on an American Burger King menu, these items would go a long way in making the chain be the best version of itself — as well as help it stand apart from its competitors.

We didn't include anything that we felt would be completely unfamiliar to the average American fast food devotee, or that would only appeal to niche sensibilities and taste buds. There isn't anything on this list that would stick out like a sore thumb on a Burger King menu in the U.S. — except to have people say, "Oh hey, that looks tasty! I need to try that!"