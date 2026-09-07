For A More Protein-Packed Pizza, Make It Taco Style

Fusion food is more than just a fad. It can bring together the best of both worlds when you settle on a dynamic pairing such as pizza and tacos. Both are titans in their own right, but together, they can take your mealtime to protein-packed new heights. The next time you're preparing a pizza, add taco-style toppings such as ground beef, sour cream, and even refried beans to help bulk up your pie, as these will make it more delicious and nutritious.

Consider topping your taco-inspired pizza with cooked ground beef, shredded chicken, or marinated pork for a protein-rich finishing touch. A 3.5-ounce serving of ground beef contains roughly 26.1 grams of protein, while the same amount of chicken offers 25 grams. If you go with al pastor style pork, you'll add an extra 19 grams of protein. Each of these meats is adjacent to traditional pizza toppings like sausage, chicken, pepperoni, or ham, with the added bonus of bearing a familiar texture that's elevated with taco-style flavors.

There are so many simple ways to add a protein boost to your favorite meals, but it's also important to keep in mind your specific dietary needs. Protein is the trending nutrient of the moment, but it isn't the only important one. Consider dietary fiber as well, which you can easily include in a taco-style pizza by adding sliced avocados and pickled jalapeños. The possibilities for culinary creativity here are virtually limitless, guided by your taste preferences and imagination.