For A More Protein-Packed Pizza, Make It Taco Style
Fusion food is more than just a fad. It can bring together the best of both worlds when you settle on a dynamic pairing such as pizza and tacos. Both are titans in their own right, but together, they can take your mealtime to protein-packed new heights. The next time you're preparing a pizza, add taco-style toppings such as ground beef, sour cream, and even refried beans to help bulk up your pie, as these will make it more delicious and nutritious.
Consider topping your taco-inspired pizza with cooked ground beef, shredded chicken, or marinated pork for a protein-rich finishing touch. A 3.5-ounce serving of ground beef contains roughly 26.1 grams of protein, while the same amount of chicken offers 25 grams. If you go with al pastor style pork, you'll add an extra 19 grams of protein. Each of these meats is adjacent to traditional pizza toppings like sausage, chicken, pepperoni, or ham, with the added bonus of bearing a familiar texture that's elevated with taco-style flavors.
There are so many simple ways to add a protein boost to your favorite meals, but it's also important to keep in mind your specific dietary needs. Protein is the trending nutrient of the moment, but it isn't the only important one. Consider dietary fiber as well, which you can easily include in a taco-style pizza by adding sliced avocados and pickled jalapeños. The possibilities for culinary creativity here are virtually limitless, guided by your taste preferences and imagination.
More ways to upgrade pizza with taco-style flair
Knowing the classic elements of a pizza, you can give the entire pie a taco-style treatment. Begin with a classic pizza dough or try a lower carb option with a store-bought or homemade cauliflower pizza crust. You can also swap out a standard red sauce for a chipotle crema made with sour cream, lime juice, minced garlic, and chopped chipotles in adobo sauce for a smoky kick. Make an al pastor-inspired addition to a pineapple pizza by topping it with pieces of marinated pork or consider adding a sprinkle of chopped cilantro and crumbles of cotija cheese or queso fresco on top to give it an extra portion of briny taste and crave-worthy texture.
If store-bought rotisserie chicken is the simple way to add protein to tacos, so too can it create a mouthwatering pollo asado taco-style pizza. Shred the rotisserie chicken and toss it with your favorite blend of taco seasonings before adding it to your pizza and baking it. Finish off the pie with a sprinkle of crushed tortilla chips for added crunch.
Using refried beans in place of sauce is another great way to add both protein and fiber to your taco pizza. It can also transform your meal into a vegetarian-friendly delight (provided you don't add any meat, of course). Grab a can of store-bought vegetarian refried beans or prepare your own. Then, you can add your choice of cheese and some chopped mushrooms cooked in taco sauce or salsa. Any way you choose to indulge in this protein-rich taco pizza, it's sure to satisfy.