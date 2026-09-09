For A Tangy Filet-O-Fish, Top It With These Peppers From Your Fridge (And The Juice!)

When you think of iconic McDonald's menu items, the first one that comes to mind is probably the Big Mac. The classic double-decker burger has remained a popular choice for McDonald's fans for almost six decades — but there's another menu item that has endured for even longer: The Filet-O-Fish. At 64 years old, the Filet-O-Fish has maintained a passionate cult following since its inception. And while diehard fans love it for what it is, many have also shared unique ways to elevate the fish sandwich even further. TikToker users, in particular, have been adding pepperoncini peppers — and their juice — for a tangy kick, and needless to say, we're intrigued.

The Filet-O-Fish is a rich sandwich. Although it's only made up of three ingredients — a crispy fried fish patty, a slice of American cheese, and a generous layer of creamy tartar sauce — each ingredient adds a layer of richness that can be pretty heavy as is. That's where tangy ingredients like pepperoncini peppers come in.

Pepperoncini peppers are pickled, which give them a delightful sweet and sour taste. They're a little spicy, but not overly so; if you can handle a jalapeño, you can handle a pepperoncini. The tang and sourness of their brine help balance out the heavy flavors within the Filet-O-Fish sandwich. Not to mention, their crisp texture gives the sandwich a crunch you didn't know it needed.