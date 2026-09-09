For A Tangy Filet-O-Fish, Top It With These Peppers From Your Fridge (And The Juice!)
When you think of iconic McDonald's menu items, the first one that comes to mind is probably the Big Mac. The classic double-decker burger has remained a popular choice for McDonald's fans for almost six decades — but there's another menu item that has endured for even longer: The Filet-O-Fish. At 64 years old, the Filet-O-Fish has maintained a passionate cult following since its inception. And while diehard fans love it for what it is, many have also shared unique ways to elevate the fish sandwich even further. TikToker users, in particular, have been adding pepperoncini peppers — and their juice — for a tangy kick, and needless to say, we're intrigued.
The Filet-O-Fish is a rich sandwich. Although it's only made up of three ingredients — a crispy fried fish patty, a slice of American cheese, and a generous layer of creamy tartar sauce — each ingredient adds a layer of richness that can be pretty heavy as is. That's where tangy ingredients like pepperoncini peppers come in.
Pepperoncini peppers are pickled, which give them a delightful sweet and sour taste. They're a little spicy, but not overly so; if you can handle a jalapeño, you can handle a pepperoncini. The tang and sourness of their brine help balance out the heavy flavors within the Filet-O-Fish sandwich. Not to mention, their crisp texture gives the sandwich a crunch you didn't know it needed.
Pepperoncini peppers and the Filet-O-Fish are a match made in heaven
TikTok user @margiieeeee shared a video trying the viral Filet-O-Fish trend, which also encourages McDonald's fans to order a Double Filet-O-Fish with extra tartar sauce and extra cheese. She also added pickles to the Filet-O-Fish, which adds even more tang and crunch to it. She took a jarred pepperoncini pepper, squeezed the juice over the drool-worthy sandwich, and took a bite of the pepper before diving into the sandwich. "That was everything I ever hoped and dreamed for," she said. This hack gives you an excuse to go to McDonald's and a creative way to use up leftover pepperoncini juice all in one.
If your fridge is pepperoncini-less, don't worry. There are other ways of obtaining a similar sensation in your Filet-O-Fish sandwich. Pickles are, of course, a great choice. Just make sure you choose a brand that's known for its briney, tangy taste and crisp texture. You could even go for a spicy pickle brand to give the sandwich some additional heat. Banana peppers are another solid substitution. While these are often mistaken for pepperoncini peppers (and vice-versa), the difference between banana peppers and pepperoncinis lies in the spice level; banana peppers are much more mild. So, if you don't want to commit to a spicy Filet-O-Fish, go for these. You'll still get that great crunch, color, and tang your sandwich needs.