The Key To Cooking Pizza On Your Blackstone Without Burning The Bottom

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If you're craving a homemade pizza night, you don't need a fancy brick oven to pull it off. In fact, there are plenty of ways to make DIY pizza, including using your Blackstone Griddle. You might assume that it's meant for burgers, pancakes, or other barbecue-related fare, but if you use it just right, you can make a delicious, topping-filled pizza with a perfectly grilled bottom — no burnt, charred edges here.

To prevent your pizza from burning, try using this little-known Blackstone griddle trick: split heating or the indirect heat method. Instead of using direct, high heat, which can cook the bottom of the pizza too quickly and prevent the toppings and cheese from fully cooking and melting, try firing just half of your griddle to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, put the pizza directly in the center and rotate it often, so it's exposed to only half the heat at all times. This will cook your pie more slowly and evenly, and prevent a burnt bottom.

By using low-to-medium heat, rotating your pizza dough often, and only turning on half your griddle, your pizza dough should come out perfectly cooked each time. It should take around six to 12 minutes, depending on how thick your dough is, making it a fairly quick and easy dinner idea. It's also a great way to try that homemade margherita pizza recipe you've been eyeing.