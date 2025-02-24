The Best Tasting Pizza Crust Relies On One Extra Grilling Step

You've taken inspiration from eating delicious store-bought pizza crust and want to try to create your own at home. Before you set out to make a fresh peach and gorgonzola pizza recipe on homemade Neapolitan pizza dough to grill, we gathered tips from 13-time World Pizza Champion master pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani. You might recognize Gemignani from appearances on Food Network or "Good Morning America" or have heard about the legendary pizza he made that earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest pizza. Not only does Gemignani boast over one dozen championship titles, but the chef also has a fleet of award-winning pizza restaurants, including Capo's, and several cookbooks to help aspiring pizza makers improve their skills.

Once you have rolled out your thin crust pizzas to slap on the grill, Gemignani recommends a specific method of grilling — pre-grilling your crust – and close attention to the temperature of the grill. "When grilling a pizza, you typically stretch your pizza or roll your pizza out using a rolling pin and carefully add it to a grill that sits on low to medium heat," he tells Tasting Table. "You then take your dough off the grill, flip it over and top it on the grilled side."

An amateur pizza maker may simply toss the pizza back onto the grill for a few minutes from there. But, according to Gemignani, there's a slightly more targeted approach: A covered cook session to ensure all ingredients are properly heated.